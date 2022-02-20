ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daniel Podence on target to sink Leicester and keep Wolves in hunt

By Peter Lansley at Molineux
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQKBD_0eK7T2Xj00

Dreaming is for free, as someone round these parts once said, and Daniel Podence’s second-half winner means Wolves are now two points behind fifth place in the Premier League with two games in hand and both Arsenal and West Ham, the two teams immediately above them, to play away this coming week.

Bruno Lage’s team also have two games in hand on Manchester United, who sit six points above them in the final Champions League place, and the Molineux diehards were blasting out their song about following the Wanderers around Europe again even as Leicester piled on the pressure in the closing stages, Kasper Schmeichel coming up for a corner. But Wolves, having taken the lead through Rúben Neves before Ademola Lookman equalised, held on to reclaim seventh place, and had the bonus of reintroducing one of the best players, Pedro Neto, out for a year with a fractured kneecap, for the final 10 minutes.

Related: Wolves 2-1 Leicester: Premier League – as it happened

No team have won more Premier League games in 2022 than Wolves and, crucially, they have lost only once in the 52 league games in which they have taken the lead since winning promotion four years ago.

Leicester played strongly and created enough chances to have won but they are now winless in six domestic matches, their worst run since the latter days of Claude Puel’s reign three years ago. They have not kept a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League for more than a year since they last played at Molineux.

Brendan Rodgers, confirming Jamie Vardy is “seven to 10 days away” from returning to contention, was much encouraged by his team’s showing. “Sometimes after you lose there is disappointment or frustration but I am very enthused,” the Leicester manager said. “I have seen us starting to return to our levels of play and creativity. It is just disappointing, they had two shots from outside the box and it’s two goals.”

With a three-goal advantage to take to Denmark this Thursday for the second leg of their European Conference League second round, Leicester still have European ambitions of their own. But they are nearer the relegation zone than the top seven and gave themselves a statistical and tactical mountain to climb by conceding within nine minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1b1C_0eK7T2Xj00
Rúben Neves fires Wolves into an early lead. Photograph: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Neves’s superb opener gave Wolves the kind of platform they relish. The Portugal playmaker, in the form of his life, pinged a sweet crossfield pass out to Podence. When his cross was unconvincingly cleared by Daniel Amartey and Leander Dendoncker headed the ball back inside, Raúl Jiménez was allowed time to tee up Neves whose unerring first-time shot from just outside the penalty area Schmeichel could only help into the net.

This was Wolves’ first goal against Leicester in six Premier League meetings and, with the hosts having the fifth best defensive record in Europe’s top five leagues, Leicester looked there for the taking at this stage. Yet apart from the visitors suffering from the heebie‑jeebies every time Wolves had a corner, Leicester thoroughly deserved to be level by half-time.

The number of dangerous balls they fed across the face of goal was a constant source of concern for the home team, who were guilty of sitting too deep, and so it was no surprise when Lookman slid in to score his sixth goal of the season from Marc Albrighton’s low cross after Youri Tielemans’ brilliant through ball. It was only the second time in 16 games Wolves had conceded a first-half goal.

Yet it was when Rodgers’ team were clearly on top that Wolves regained the lead midway through the second half. For once when a Leicester attack broke down, Wolves had players the offensive side of the ball and Rayan Aït-Nouri did well to tease Ricardo Pereira in making inroads down the left.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Dendoncker squared the ball along the edge of the penalty area where Podence shot low into the bottom corner. There was a VAR delay to check that Schmeichel’s view had not been compromised by Jiménez’s presence before Wolves could complete their celebrations.

If it was Nuno Espírito Santo who set Wolves fans dreaming, it may be Bruno Lage who converts this into reality. “For my part, this is no time for anyone to relax,” the Wolves head coach said. “In December, January and February, we are coming with solid performances, scoring goals, winning games. If we keep doing it, with important players coming back, we can do something special.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will 'try everything' to get Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota ready for the Carabao Cup final with both forwards a doubt for the clash against Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping his hopes up that Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota will be available for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. The pair missed the 3-1 victory against Norwich at the weekend with minor injuries and are a doubt as Liverpool look to win their first piece of silverware since the Premier League in 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rúben Neves
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Pedro Neto
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Ademola Lookman
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Raúl Jiménez
Person
Leander Dendoncker
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Marc Albrighton
Person
Daniel Podence
Person
Bruno Lage
BBC

Man City 2-3 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Harry Kane’s winner for Tottenham, timed at 94:25, was the latest winning goal scored against Manchester City in the Premier League since Michael Owen for Manchester United in September 2009 (95:27). Tottenham Hotspur are only the fourth side ever to complete a league double over a side managed by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Questions have to be asked... that was shocking': Social media slams Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United star misses a SITTER from a Paul Pogba cross in Red Devils' victory against Leeds

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his barren goalscoring drought against Brighton but struggled to find the back of the net in Manchester United's first-half against Leeds. The 37-year-old had gone six games without a goal before his stunning strike against Brighton, and he had a glorious opportunity to make it two from two against Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Manchester United#The Premier League#Arsenal#Molineux
The Guardian

Analysis: what happens if Russia invades?

Exploiting its overwhelming superiority in land, sea and air forces, Russia is expected to attack simultaneously on several fronts, from the north-east, the Donbas and Crimea. Ground troops in Belarus, backed by airstrikes, would spearhead a lightning drive south to seize the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s encircled army would be forced, in theory, to surrender.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

These pathetic sanctions won’t hurt Putin. He’ll be laughing all the way to his dacha

Well, blow me down with a feather duster. That’s basically what the government has announced today: we are going to blow Vladimir Putin down with a feather duster. These aren’t meaningful sanctions. They are the bare minimum of what we should have done weeks ago, when Putin first announced that he did not respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. They are not a proper response to Putin’s declaration of independence for Donetsk and Luhansk and his sending in of troops. I don’t doubt that Putin is laughing his way to his dacha. His mocking sidekick Dmitry Medvedev said as much yesterday.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy