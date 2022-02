It’s right there in the Holy Scripture — pretty sure it is, anyway — and the gist of it is straightforward and simple:. With football’s end, baseball shall begin. We count on it, swear by it, set our internal clocks by it. Great job, Rams and Bengals. Now let’s talk pitchers, catchers and cactuses. Or is it cacti? We can sort it out while watching the Cubs and White Sox play their first spring training games this week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO