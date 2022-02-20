Moving out of the Sedgwick county courthouse? Commissioners will vote to move 10 agencies Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – To make more space in the crowded Sedgwick County Courthouse, 10 agencies may be on the move. The decision to move them could be as early as the next county commission meeting, on Wednesday, February 23.

“COVID has been a huge monkey wrench in the wheels of justice, so it is very difficult to get trials completed, particularly criminal trials you have to be sure that issues like due process are followed,” said Judge Phil Journey, a judge in the Sedgwick County District Court judge.

According to one Sedgwick County commissioner, Sedgwick County has about 170 people being held on murder charges, and not enough space to meet the backlog.

“Right now, this thing is clogged up and we’ve got to find a way to get back on track, and so that’s moving out of the building is just a huge investment in helping make our solution come forward,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell.

If the vote passes at the next meeting, county agencies not related to court proceedings will be moving from the courthouse to leasing space in the Ruffin downtown building.

The lease at the Ruffin building would be for three years. During that time, commissioners say they will be looking for a permanent new location.

Judge Journey said while this is a welcome change, more needs to be done within the community.

“If we are going to expand the support, we just don’t need the cases to be done, we need to solve the problems that generate the cases so that is really the long-term answer that is the best for our community,” said Judge Journey.

If the proposed move gets voted for, Commissioner Howell hopes the move happens soon to get the courts caught up.

Most of the agencies not involved with court proceedings would be moving in less than three months.

