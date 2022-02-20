The Block: Music, art, design, and basketball during NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — Cleveland did it again. The city hosted a big event seen by millions that generated millions of dollars for the local economy. Exactly how much? Time will tell. Civic leaders estimated the three-day event could inject $100 million of new spending into the local economy. Economists who study large sports events have said such estimates are inflated because they don’t account for the cost to taxpayers of hosting the event or for money that flows out of the city through national hotel chains.
