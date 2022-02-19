NBA All-Star Saturday Night set to tip off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry figures to play a prominent role in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, and he has some pretty big plans to go with the game. The Warriors’ sharpshooter, along with the Curry Brand, have revealed some incredible donation plans for Sunday’s game, tied in with the stats he racks up in the All-Star Game. Via ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Curry has pledged to donate $1,000 to the Cleveland Metro School District for every point he scores on Sunday, as well as $3,000 for every 3-pointer.
Comments / 0