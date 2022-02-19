ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA All-Star Saturday Night set to tip off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Slam Dunk contest, the 3-point shootout,...

www.wkyc.com

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
#Nba All Star
10TV

Stephen Curry to donate $108,000 to Cleveland schools after NBA All-Star performance

CLEVELAND — Stephen Curry is donating more than $100,000 to a northeast Ohio school district after winning MVP during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on Sunday. Under Armour announced last week that the Cleveland Metropolitan School District would receive $1,000 for every point and $3,000 for every three-pointer scored by the Golden State Warriors basketball player. Under Armour said Curry’s brand would also donate an additional $10,000 if he won MVP.
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Stephen Curry’s hilarious reaction to being in Cavs’ home locker room for NBA All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry can’t help but feel weird to be in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home locker room for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Curry spent years on the opposing side, having faced the then LeBron James-led Cavs in four straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018. With that said, it is not surprising why the experience is really new to the Warriors sharpshooter.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Guardian

LeBron James determined to play in NBA with son and is open to Cavaliers return

LeBron James has spoken about the possibility of playing alongside his son and a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers as he contemplates the final stages of his career. The 37-year-old’s two-year, $85m contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expires next season, meaning he would be a free-agent heading into the 2023-24 season. James started his career with the Cavaliers, who are based a short drive from his hometown of Akron, in 2003 and returned for a second stint in 2014, winning the NBA title in 2016.
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Gwinnett Daily Post

Kevin Durant (personal), Donovan Mitchell (illness) to miss All-Star Game

Kevin Durant will not attend Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland following the death of his grandmother, Barbara Davis, earlier in the day. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was also a late scratch for the All-Star Game due to a non-COVID illness. Durant was one of two honorary coaches for...
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals his amazing donation plans for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry figures to play a prominent role in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, and he has some pretty big plans to go with the game. The Warriors’ sharpshooter, along with the Curry Brand, have revealed some incredible donation plans for Sunday’s game, tied in with the stats he racks up in the All-Star Game. Via ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Curry has pledged to donate $1,000 to the Cleveland Metro School District for every point he scores on Sunday, as well as $3,000 for every 3-pointer.
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo On Meeting Michael Jordan For The First Time: "I Saw Him When He Came Out And I Was Kind Of Like In Shock… Arguably The Best Player To Ever Play The Game."

Michael Jordan is a true icon of the game. Jordan helped popularize the NBA to an extent it had never seen before and established himself as the greatest player of all time with his style of play and his accomplishments. Jordan was a massive inspiration to many NBA players today, including the reigning NBA Finals MVP.
WKYC

NBA All-Star Game helped fill workers’ pockets in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland did it again. The city hosted a big event seen by millions that generated millions of dollars for the local economy. Exactly how much? Time will tell. Civic leaders estimated the three-day event could inject $100 million of new spending into the local economy. Economists who study large sports events have said such estimates are inflated because they don’t account for the cost to taxpayers of hosting the event or for money that flows out of the city through national hotel chains.
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Some Developing Drama With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
FanSided

LeBron James All-Star Game intro has everyone convinced he’s coming back to Cleveland

LeBron James got a hero’s welcome in Cleveland when he was introduced at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The 2022 NBA All-Star Game took place in Cleveland, Ohio, and was a homecoming for Akron-native LeBron James. In the lead-up to the game, James spoke with The Athletic and said that the doors not closed on potentially returning to play with the Cavaliers again. That no doubt had Cavs fans pumped about the potential fo the NBA’s biggest star playing in Cleveland again.
