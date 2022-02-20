ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Longmire’: How to Watch All Six Seasons of the Show

By Leanne Stahulak
 2 days ago
Good news, “Longmire” fans. The beloved Western will return to cable through country-themed channel Circle.

Circle is where country music fans can watch the Grand Ole Opry, as well as live performances and other shows that fit the country demographic. Now, “Longmire” has made its way to the cable network too.

Originally, “Longmire” aired live on A&E back in 2012. But it was canceled after three seasons, only to be picked up by Netflix for Seasons 4 through 6. The series officially ended in 2017.

Today, those with a Netflix subscription can still watch the Robert Taylor-led show. But for those without a subscription, Circle provides an alternative.

According to TV Insider, “Longmire” will begin airing (presumably the first season) this coming Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10 p.m. EST. It’ll also air at 1 a.m. EST. From then on, you can catch more episodes every single day at 6 p.m. EST. The only exception will be on Tuesdays when it’ll stick with that 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. slot.

Circle Network’s Senior Vice President of Content, Evan Haiman, discussed the acquisition of “Longmire” in a recent statement.

“Acquiring ‘Longmire’ is a bullseye for us at Circle,” Haiman said. “Especially following our recent partnership with DISH, which allows us to reach many more small-town markets across America, we have an audience of rural residents that will really resonate with the feel of this show. We’ve seen the success of shows set in rural areas like ‘Yellowstone.’ And ‘Longmire’ will reach the same target audience.”

Circle Network’s General Manager, Drew Reifenberger, added “What’s more, after two years of living through a pandemic, people are seeking out new views in the content they are consuming. After all this time spent in lockdown and isolation, ‘Longmire’ is the perfect escapism for urban dwellers who want to see freedom and open spaces in their television content.”

Why ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Should Check Out ‘Longmire,’ and Vice Versa

As “Yellowstone” fans await the arrival of Season 5, they’re looking for other shows to watch in the meantime. Some fans are turning to “Longmire” after hearing solid reviews for it.

One fan started a discussion on a “Yellowstone” Reddit page after watching the “Longmire” pilot.

“Has anyone that watches Yellowstone also enjoyed Longmire?” the original poster asked. “Since YS is on a break until Fall and I’m caught up on 1883 I figured I’d look for other similar shows. I’ve watched the pilot of Longmire — obviously, it’s no comparison as far as cinematography. Just wondering if anyone else has enjoyed this show? I’ll probably watch it to fill the hole in my heart from Yellowstone.”

Many fans replied with a resounding yes. “I’ve watched the entire series of Longmire and I’m a big fan!! I think you’ll enjoy it. Walt is extremely loveable! It has a good storyline and some nice plot twists. It’s been probably 2 years or so since I’ve watched it so I can’t remember every detail but I really enjoyed it.”

So, if any “Longmire” or “Yellowstone” fans need a new Western fix, you know where to look.

