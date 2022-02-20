ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

D.C. Everest’s Mayer earns two top-six finishes at WIAA State Boys Swimming Meet

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
WAUKESHA – D.C. Everest had swimmers compete in four events at the 2022 WIAA Division 1 State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday at Waukesha South High School.

Sophomore David Mayer earned a pair of top-six individual finishes for Everest as he placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 46.17 seconds and sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:40.79.

Teammate Camden Barwick also competed in the 100 freestyle, placing 23rd in 49.10 seconds.

Mayer and Barwick, along with Keaton Barwick and Adam Swedlund finished 17th in the 200 freestyle relay for D.C. Everest, swimming in 1:30.29.

