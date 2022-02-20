ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP PHOTOS: Life in Ukraine on the edge amid war fears

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ordinary Ukrainian civilians take part in military drills to prepare for possible war, handling automatic rifles or advancing in formation as the country lives under the threat of a feared Russian invasion.

Families hold tearful goodbyes in separatist-held eastern Ukraine, as women and children wave from trains and buses bound for Russia.

Soldiers on the tense front line take pensive smoke breaks, steal a moment to dance playfully, or take up fighting positions, their eyes haunted.

Elsewhere, some of life’s normalcy goes on. A destitute woman begs for alms on an Odesa street, and a bride and groom celebrate their union on the Black Sea shore.

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

