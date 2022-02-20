ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact News: Note On Morale After No Surrender, Scott D’Amore Cuts Promo to Live Crowd, TV Taping Tonight

By Jeremy Thomas
Cover picture for the article– A new report has details on the morale backstage after last night’s Impact No Surrender. PWInsider reports that the morale was high at the...

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!. As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.
WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
Scott D'amore
Backstage Notes on When Word of Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit Started Reaching AEW & WWE Locker Rooms

– As previously reported, WWE taped last Friday’s edition of SmackDown the week prior on February 11 due to the recent Saudi Arabia trip for Elimination Chamber. Fightful Select has an update on that show pertaining to the recent news surrounding Cody Rhodes, who recently parted ways with AEW and is reportedly in contact with WWE for a potential return.
Young & Restless’ Beth Maitland Introduces the ‘Little Dreamer’ in Her Life

Hours filled with cat naps. The Young and the Restless fave Beth Maitland (Traci) may be busy as of late but it’s just another day for her beautiful Bengal cat. This past Wednesday, the CBS soap actress headed out to Los Angeles for work but she couldn’t leave before “kissing this little dreamer farewell.”
Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Johnny Walker’s fiancé condemns online trolls for creating memes about her partner following his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 48

Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill met at UFC Vegas 48 this past weekend, Saturday February 19th . It was to be a devastating knockout loss for Walker in the very first round. Walker (18-7 MMA), came into the fight having lost three of his last four fights in the light heavyweight division. Hill (10-1 MMA) was coming off a knockout win back in December of 2021 against Jimmy Crute (12-3 MMA).
Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
How to watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 3 premiere tonight: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream

Captain Glenn Shepard is back aboard the Parsifal III as Below Deck Sailing Yacht returns for a season 3 premiere on Monday, February 21 (2/21/2022). The “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season premiere episode, “Tom Foolery,” will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, and is available to stream on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV streaming services.
Spoilers From Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped content for their upcoming episodes on Sunday in New Orleans, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Giselle Shaw defeated a local talent in a dark match. * Ace Austin & Mike Bailey defeated Jake Something & Trey Miguel. *...
Backstage Note on Change to Omos Match on Last Week’s WWE Raw

– Fightful Select has an update on some changes that were made for last week’s Monday Night Raw TV taping. During the show, Omos squashed The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) in a squash match. Per the report, the match was originally written as Omos vs. Cedric...
Santino Marella Comments On Cody Rhodes Possibly Returning To WWE

Santino Marella appeared on a recent episode of The Walkway To Fight Club podcast and dished on the reports regarding Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin possibly returning to WWE. Rumors have been flying lately regarding both men possibly wrestling once again for WWE. Regarding the rumors about Cody, Marella said,...
Finn Balor Returns on WWE Raw, Teams With Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor is back on WWE Raw, returning to join forces Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Monday night’s show saw Balor make his return for the first time in weeks and team up with Ciampa to defeat the Dirty Dogs. You can see clips from the match below.
