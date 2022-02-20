ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple projects keeps Riverbend filmmaker busy

By Jill Moon
 2 days ago
Elle Mercurio-Cherrier (Submitted)

ALTON — Granite City filmmaker Elle Mercurio-Cherrier is known for producing provocative public service announcements (PSA) and film.

She recently shot in Alton. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Mercurio-Cherrier’s “God Help Us” has been nominated for the Women in Horror Film Fest in Philadelphia next month. She also recently produced an anti-bullying PSA which will show March 28 on jumbo screens at Jamestown Mall in Florissant, Missouri. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs.

“God Help Us” will make its debut at the Jamestown Mall on April 2.

Additionally, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is seeking to use Mercurio-Cherrier’s “Look to the Flowers,” a dramatic short about the consequences of action produced last year. She also recently released “Stuck,” a documentary about opiate addiction in the Midwest, and plans to release “The Purple Bow,” a Christmas horror short, later this year.

She also is scheduled in April to give a TED Talk, sponsored by Washington University in St. Louis, about addiction. She also is a part of Project Drawdown which she termed an international climate change program. She will be a part of a climate talk at Chaifetz Arena which will be livestreamed on Saint Louis University’s website at 2 p.m. March 30.

Other upcoming projects by Mercurio-Cherrier include a graphic novel cartoon remake of the story of Jack the Ripper called “The Butcher of East End,” which she directed, wrote and created the illustrations.


