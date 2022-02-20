Soccer – Manchester City ‘appalled’ by attack on Foden at Khan v Brook fight

Liverpool will cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to just three points if they can beat Leeds United at Anfield this evening. The Reds were as many as 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s defending champions when City won 4-0 at Norwich less than two weeks ago, but Tottenham’s win at the Etihad on Saturday has opened up the title race once more. Liverpool are on a run of eight wins in a row in all competitions and tonight’s match against Leeds is their game in hand to City, after this fixture was postponed...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO