Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

It’s Two Two TUESDAY and You’ve probably heard that anywhere from 5-10 times today but what can I say, it works. We’re looking at a much shorter card for tonight’s episode of Dark and I’m all for it. Hopefully, we can get some longer matches and showcase some talent in longer bouts. Matt Sydal, 10, Skye Blue, and The Varsity Blonds are on the title for this week’s episode so not looking to be too star-studded but sometimes those are the best shows. I thought last week was a step down from what we usually get due to the length in the show and lack of star power so hopefully, fewer matches help. Let’s get to it.

