WWE

Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight matches are on the card for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup today for this week’s show, which airs on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:. * A.Q.A & Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan vs. Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose & The...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
SPORTbible

We May Have Just Witnessed Goldberg's Final Match in WWE

The long and storied career of former WCW Heavyweight Champion Goldberg could be over. Goldberg, currently signed to the WWE, competed in the last match of his current contract at Sunday's (AEDT) Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabi against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two were originally set...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reveals He Nearly Went Bankrupt During First WWE Run

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar revealed he almost went bankrupt, and shared how he still gets butterflies on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. For someone like Brock Lesnar who makes an absorbent amount of money, you’d never know the reality of his almost bankrupt financial past. “I...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Claims Triple H Hated Former Champion

Triple H is one of the most powerful people in all of wrestling and throughout the course of his career he’s feuded with some interesting names. Back in 2006 fans saw DX clash with the Spirit Squad during their feud with the McMahons, but it seems that there was at least one Spirit Squad that Triple H wasn’t fond of.
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals New Ring Name

WWE has been releasing talents in waves over the last few years and in 2021 former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison was one of the more surprising names to be released. John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019, and he was even involved in a high profile WrestleMania match with Bad Bunny last year, but the company let him go back in November.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Has Returned To Company In Brand New Role

He found something. Over the last year and a half, WWE has released more than 200 people from the company, with the majority of them being active wrestlers. This has shaken up the company in a huge way, but it has also been a huge hit to the wrestlers themselves. That is a lot of people who suddenly have no job and the question is where they are going to land. Another one is already back in the fold.
WWE
FanSided

WWE ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans for Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair

WWE reportedly ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. WrestleMania 38 is the next premium live event for WWE after the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber event. Two major Women’s Championship matches are officially set, as Becky Lynch defends her Raw title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair looks to retain her SmackDown title against Ronda Rousey. But, WWE reportedly had different plans at WrestleMania for Lynch and Flair.
WWE
411mania.com

US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has set a United States Championship match for next week’s episode of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Damian Priest call for a new challenger, someone who’s a main event-level star. That brought out Balor, who returned earlier in the night to help Tommaso Ciampa against the Dirty Dogs. Balor accepted the challenge, setting up the match for next week.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Note on Change to Omos Match on Last Week’s WWE Raw

– Fightful Select has an update on some changes that were made for last week’s Monday Night Raw TV taping. During the show, Omos squashed The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) in a squash match. Per the report, the match was originally written as Omos vs. Cedric...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Returning To The Company For A Short Term Stint

He has the experience. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result they have a lot of resources that other promotions simply do not have. One such resource is the Performance Center, which serves as the company’s training facility. The Performance Center features all kinds of equipment, but also some very talented coaches. Now another former WWE star is back there for a limited time.
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s NJPW New Year’s Golden Series Review 2.19.22

February 19th, 2022 | Hokkaido Sports Center in Hokkaido, Sapporo | Attendance: 2,068. With the combination of work, life, and All-Star Weekend, I’ve been pretty busy but I’m going to try and get in reviews for New Japan’s two big shows this weekend. DOUKI and TAKA Michinoku...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Notes Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley is reportedly undergoing testing on his shoulder today. Lashley is currently in Birmingham, Alabama to visit with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley is getting his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we...
WWE
411mania.com

Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 2.22.22

It’s Two Two TUESDAY and You’ve probably heard that anywhere from 5-10 times today but what can I say, it works. We’re looking at a much shorter card for tonight’s episode of Dark and I’m all for it. Hopefully, we can get some longer matches and showcase some talent in longer bouts. Matt Sydal, 10, Skye Blue, and The Varsity Blonds are on the title for this week’s episode so not looking to be too star-studded but sometimes those are the best shows. I thought last week was a step down from what we usually get due to the length in the show and lack of star power so hopefully, fewer matches help. Let’s get to it.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big E Reveals His Honest Reaction To WWE Taking Him Out Of The Title Picture

Big E officially became a main eventer when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract last year on Bobby Lashley, and he was the main champion on Raw for months. However, Big E ended up dropping the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 pay-per-view back in January, and shortly after WWE moved him to SmackDown and put him back in the tag team division.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Predicts WWE Star Will Be World Champion One Day

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to Instagram this evening with praise for each other. The exchange began when Rock posted a clip from Ryan Satin’s recent “Out of Character” interview with Ford. Ford talked about how The Rock was one of his early inspirations, and how he still feels about him these days.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Currently Favored To Defeat Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is the early odds-on favorite to win the Champion vs. Champion Match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 premium live event, according to betting odds from BetOnline. Lesnar is currently listed as a -140 (5/7) favorite to defeat Reigns and become...
WWE

