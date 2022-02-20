ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Mexico knocks Cruz after criticism

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAXMY_0eK7Mjti00

The Mexican government shot back at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after he accused the country of "undermining the rule of law," retorting that its political candidates actually acknowledge when they lose an election.

Speaking about the recent killings of journalists and politicians in Mexico, Cruz said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing last week that there was “deepening civil unrest in Mexico and the breakdown there of civil society, the breakdown of the rule of law.”

Mexico's Ambassador to the U.S. Esteban Moctezuma responded to Cruz in a letter on Friday.

"You spoke about a 'breakdown of the rule of law'. I invite you to study what happened in our federal elections last June. All political parties, with no exception, accepted the results and kept moving forward to strengthen our democracy and freedom of expression," Moctezuma said.

Cruz was among the Republican lawmakers who spoke out against certifying President Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, claiming that election fraud had been rife in swing states where Biden had won.

"When you mention politicians and journalists killed in Mexico, you add your voice to many, including President López Obrador, who condemn these terrible actions and act accordingly to address them," Moctezuma added.

Moctezuma said he hoped that Cruz could join with other U.S. authorities to support joint efforts between the U.S. and Mexico to address regional issues.

The Hill has reached out to Cruz's office for a response to Moctezuma's letter.

Comments / 265

maaven shadowrend
2d ago

hahaha...Ted Cruz can't even win an argument with the Mexicans! and to think that this dude was once considered for the Supreme Court just boggles the mind 🤣

Reply(33)
124
Toni Palomarez
2d ago

Ted Cruz has nerve undermining Mexicans but has no problem going on vacation to Cancun... sounds like a two face to me

Reply(24)
182
smellthelilacs
2d ago

So what does that say about the United States? even in Mexico all political parties, with no exceptions, accepted the results of their election and moved forward! they're laughing at us because of people like Cruz

Reply(10)
70
Related
San Antonio Current

Bad Takes: Ted Cruz goes race baiting after Biden pledges to put Black woman on Supreme Court

Bad Takes is a periodic column of opinion and analysis. Despite recent subfreezing temperatures and tens of thousands of Texans again going without power, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appeared to have stayed put rather than again fleeing to Cancún. He did make headlines, however, by plopping his weighty legal mind down on the propriety of President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KWTX

Mexico to Ted Cruz: At least our candidates accept defeat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sen. Ted Cruz has accused Mexico of “undermining the rule of law,” and Mexico’s government shot back on Friday, saying at least candidates in Mexico concede defeat when they lose elections. The exchange came after the Republican from Texas claimed earlier this...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Esteban Moctezuma
MSNBC

Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

Forget Expensive Roofing (Do This Instead) No Appointment? No Problem - Upgrade to the World's Smartest CPAP Without Leaving Home. It's Time for a Long-Haul Mask Like This Israeli Mask. Wolf & Shepherd /. SPONSORED. NFL Star Rob Gronkowski's Favorite Shoes. Home Savings Center /. SPONSORED. These Luxury Mattresses Take...
POTUS
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
The Independent

AOC mocks Ted Cruz with dancing video

US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued her ongoing feud with Ted Cruz by dancing in a video captioned: “Ted Cruz could never.” The Democrat congresswoman shared the clip to her social media accounts on Sunday after she appeared at a Texas campaign event for progressive candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros. Ms Ocasio-Cortex was seen in the video dancing to cumbia-style music along with Texas Democrat campaigners and supporters. The footage, which has had millions of views, was captioned “Ted Cruz could never”. The two members of Congress have been in a long-running feud after Ms Ocasio-Cortez accused him of...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Mexico#Federal Elections#Mexican#Republican
MSNBC

New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
International Business Times

What Did Ivanka Trump Say About Mike Pence? Ex-President's Daughter Privately Supported VP Confirming 2020 Election

In a comment that conflicted with her father's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, Ivanka Trump reportedly showed admiration for Mike Pence in a private conversation hours before the vice-president certified Joe Biden's victory on Jan. 6. The Washington Post reported in July that Donald Trump had scorned Pence...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Canadian mayor shuts down Ted Cruz as he encourages truckers to starve country

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart and US senator Ted Cruz are embroiled in a verbal showdown on Twitter about the massive “freedom convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates.Mr Cruz weighed in on Canadian affairs after Mr Stewart, Vancouver mayor, released a statement on 5 February, urging protesters to “go home” to make their point ahead of truckers' planned protests in the city.“As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here. Make your point and then go home,” the statement by Mr Stewart...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect who put feet on Pelosi’s desk says he’s growing his beard ‘until all the J6ers are free’

The suspect Capitol rioter who was pictured with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk on 6 January 2021 has told a court he will not shave his facial hair until all accused rioters are free.Richard Barnett, who has been released on bail, appeared virtually for a status hearing on Tuesday when he announced his protest. The 61-year-old has been forced to wear a GPS monitor at his home in Arkansas. “I’m not shaving it until the J6ers are free,” Mr Barnett told US district court judge Christopher Cooper on Tuesday, according to reports. His remarks were an apparent reference...
PROTESTS
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

483K+
Followers
58K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy