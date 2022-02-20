Mexico knocks Cruz after criticism

The Mexican government shot back at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after he accused the country of "undermining the rule of law," retorting that its political candidates actually acknowledge when they lose an election.

Speaking about the recent killings of journalists and politicians in Mexico, Cruz said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing last week that there was “deepening civil unrest in Mexico and the breakdown there of civil society, the breakdown of the rule of law.”

Mexico's Ambassador to the U.S. Esteban Moctezuma responded to Cruz in a letter on Friday.

"You spoke about a 'breakdown of the rule of law'. I invite you to study what happened in our federal elections last June. All political parties, with no exception, accepted the results and kept moving forward to strengthen our democracy and freedom of expression," Moctezuma said.

Cruz was among the Republican lawmakers who spoke out against certifying President Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, claiming that election fraud had been rife in swing states where Biden had won.

"When you mention politicians and journalists killed in Mexico, you add your voice to many, including President López Obrador, who condemn these terrible actions and act accordingly to address them," Moctezuma added.

Moctezuma said he hoped that Cruz could join with other U.S. authorities to support joint efforts between the U.S. and Mexico to address regional issues.

The Hill has reached out to Cruz's office for a response to Moctezuma's letter.