Daughter of former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star arrested in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Lindsey Knickerbocker, the daughter of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tammy Knickerbocker, was arrested in Arkansas on Feb. 12 for alleged drug possession and forgery.

According to West Memphis Police, the 33-year-old was pulled over before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Motel 6 because a patrolling officer noticed her license plate light was out.

Upon searching her car, officers found .4 grams of meth, more than $2,000 in counterfeit money, 2 forged checks and a device to print more checks.

Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen confirmed Lindsey Knickerbocker’s identity in a Facebook post that appears to have since been deleted. The sheriff’s office discovered who Knickerbocker was when entertainment news outlet TMZ called and asked questions.

“It was a complete surprise,” Chief Todd Grooms said. “I had no idea that we had someone in our jail that was related to a television personality.”

According to court documents, Knickerbocker was booked into the Crittenden County Jail on multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, or heroin (less than 2 grams), possession of a forgery device and forgery in the first degree.

She is being held on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on March 31.

“It’s sad,” Grooms said. “Especially when it’s someone that you’re able to look at before and after pictures, it’s sad to know that a lot of our younger people today are getting mixed up in that and yeah, it does break my heart.”

According to court documents, Knickerbocker was arrested for DUI in 2013 in an incident where she allegedly rammed several parked cars and punched a police officer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.