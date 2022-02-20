Suspect in Chicago robbery arrested after being recognized by mother

T he 18-year-old suspect behind a Chicago train robbery was turned in to the police after his mother recognized him from photos.

Zion Brown, the suspect behind the robbery of a Metra train conductor, was arrested Tuesday night after his mother recognized him from the news coverage and turned him in, according to prosecutors, CWB Chicago reported . Brown, who has no criminal history, used a BB gun to steal roughly $110 from the conductor because he claims to have been hungry, he told police, according to the outlet.



SAN FRANCISCO APPLE STORE HIT BY DAYTIME SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERY

A student at the Loyola University Chicago, Brown pulled out a gun and aimed it at the train conductor's stomach around 2:07 p.m., prosecutors claim, according to the outlet. After stealing roughly $110 from the conductor, Brown left the station.

Brown told police that he decided to steal from the conductor after observing him handling cash on the station platform, according to prosecutors.

After robbing the train conductor, Brown went back to his classes on campus, his defense attorney claimed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Brown was denied a request to be given bail after his defense attorney tried to point out to Judge Maryam Ahmad that she had once been a college student in need of food, according to the outlet. Ahmad denied the request for bail, pointing out that she had never pulled a gun on someone to steal money.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 4, according to Fox News .

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Calumet City Police Department for a statement but did not receive a response.