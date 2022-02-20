ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nearly 200 people arrested in Ottawa protests as investigators look into 2 police-related incidents

By Joronica Vinluan
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37J44t_0eK7M0SO00

(CNN) by Aya Elamroussi and Holly Yan -- A weeks-long blockade in the Canadian capital has led to almost 200 arrests and prolonged suffering for businesses caught in the middle of protests against Covid-19 mandates .

Now, investigators are looking into two police-involved incidents Saturday at the protests in Ottawa, Ontario authorities said Sunday.

"The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating two police-involved incidents that occurred at the demonstrations in Ottawa yesterday and is urging anyone who has information, including video, to come forward," Ontario's SIU said.

Preliminary information indicates around 5:14 p.m. Saturday, "there was an interaction between a Toronto Police Service officer on a horse and a 49-year-old woman on Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue. The woman has a reported serious injury," the SIU said.

No additional information was released on the circumstances of the injury.

Separately, "At approximately 7:18 p.m. Vancouver Police Department officers discharged Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (less-lethal firearms) at individuals in the area of Sparks Street and Bank Street. No injuries have been reported at this time," the agency said Sunday. "The SIU asks anyone who may have been struck by a projectile to contact the unit."

Protesters and idling trucks have blocked the streets of Ottawa. Some demonstrators have said they won't budge until Covid-19 mitigation efforts such as mask and vaccination requirements are lifted.

By Sunday morning, Ottawa police said they had arrested at least 191 people.

Tensions escalated Saturday when police used pepper spray to disperse crowds. Protesters outside Wellington Street in front of Parliament were arrested, Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell said during a news conference.

"We have been here for three weeks. I have been at this podium for the last 5 days, imploring people to leave, asking them to get out of our streets," Bell said.

"This occupation is over, we have advised them that if they peacefully leave, they may go home," he said. "We also indicated that we would escalate and forcibly remove people from the streets if they did not comply."

Small businesses will get help

Stuck in the middle of the standoff are the businesses in downtown Ottawa that have shut their doors due to protests.

"For the past three weeks, many businesses in the downtown core have been unable to operate safely due to serious concerns caused by the blockades, which has resulted in significant financial losses for local businesses," the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario said in a statement Saturday.

Federal officials said small businesses can apply for up to $10,000 that they wouldn't have to pay back, the agency said.

The funds, totaling up to $20 million, may only be used for non-deferrable operational costs not covered by other federal programs.

Police say some protesters had grenades

The end of the strife downtown may be nearing as authorities begin to show their presence on foot and on horseback. Along with mounting arrests, about 60 vehicles have towed over the weekend, police said.

Some of those arrests included protesters who allegedly had smoke grenades and fireworks and were wearing body armor, police said.

"Protesters continue to be aggressive and assaultive on officers. They are refusing to comply with the orders to move," police tweeted midday Saturday. "You will have seen officers use a chemical irritant in an effort to stop the assaultive behavior and for officer safety."

Officials have vowed to end the protests through unprecedented protocols, including the Emergencies Act . The law allows the Canadian government to tap into military forces, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made it clear troops will not be needed.

Trudeau's office has also lamented the costs of police forces and supply chain disruptions caused by the protests.

How the protests have evolved

The protests started in late January by a group of truck drivers opposed to a Covid-19 vaccine and testing mandate. But others outside the trucking industry have joined to express their frustration with an array of other Covid-19 health measures -- such as requirements to wear masks in schools.

And despite threats of legal consequences, many have showed no signs of backing down.

On Friday, authorities said protesters assaulted officers and tried to remove their weapons. And on Saturday, police alleged a protester threw a gas canister.

"We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses. Based on your behavior, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety," police said , addressing the protesters.

Two of the protests' organizers were arrested and charged this week, authorities said.

Tamara Lich, 49, faces a counseling to commit the offense of mischief charge.

Christopher John Barber, 46, was charged with counseling to commit the offense of mischief, counseling to commit the offense of disobeying a court order, and counseling to commit the offense of obstructing police.

Barber's attorney, Diane Magas, said her client contested a bail hearing Friday and was released on conditions and a bond.

The-CNN-Wire
& © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The post Nearly 200 people arrested in Ottawa protests as investigators look into 2 police-related incidents appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ottawa police chief says ‘significant’ funding of truckers’ protest comes from US

Ottawa’s police chief says a “significant” amount of funding for the Canadian truckers’ protest has poured in from sympathisers in the United States.Thousands of demonstrators from across the country have occupied the city’s downtown area since last week to try and force a change to the country’s vaccine mandates.A GoFundMe account set up to back the Freedom Convoy has raised more than $10m, but a notice on it now says that it has been paused as the website reviews it to “ensure it complies with out terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.”“We are now aware of a...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Fox News

Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich arrested by Canadian police

Canadian "Freedom Convoy" leader Tamara Lich has been arrested by police in Ottawa, according to online reports. CBC News reporter David Cochrane wrote in a tweet: "Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was arrested Thursday evening by Ottawa police and also remains in police custody. Both she and Chris Barber - who was arrested earlier - are expected to be charged criminally, according to sources."
PUBLIC SAFETY
KION News Channel 5/46

‘Mistaken identity’ blamed for murder of young Salinas couple

Salinas Police say a case of 'mistaken identity' led to the tragic killing of a young couple in early February. Police say Jesus Arias Villa, 22, and his girlfriend, Karina Chavez Vargas, 23, were shot and killed while sitting in their car across from Closter Park on Feb. 5. The post ‘Mistaken identity’ blamed for murder of young Salinas couple appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Daily Mail

Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' of up to 50,000 truckers begins to arrive in Ottawa ahead of a weekend of protests against the vaccine requirements to cross the US-Canada border

A huge convoy of up to 50,000 Canadian truck drivers arrived in Ottawa on Friday night ahead of a planned protest this weekend against vaccine mandates for drivers. Since January 15, all Canadian truck drivers who are unvaccinated must take a COVID-19 test and quarantine when driving back from the United States.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Downtown Ottawa#Toronto Police Service#Cnn#Canadian#Siu#Anti Riot#Parliament
The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
ADVOCACY
Outsider.com

Video Reportedly Shows Police Horses Trampling Freedom Convoy Protesters in Canada

Authorities in Canada stepped up their efforts to end the protests that have caused gridlock throughout that nation’s capital. Heavily armed riot police arrested more than 150 members of the Freedom Convoy since Friday and towed more than 40 trucks that had blocked roads. Authorities threatened more arrests if the protesters don’t leave, something they are unlikely to do.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Uber driver shoots pregnant woman and forces her to give birth prematurely

A pregnant woman gave birth to her “miracle” premature baby after allegedly being shot three times by her Uber driver.The 36-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and once in the upper right thigh after getting into a dispute with the rideshare driver in College Park, Georgia, on Saturday night, police say. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where her first child was delivered at seven months.The unidentified woman and her child are in a stable condition in intensive care in hospital. Police are hunting for the Uber driver.Her father Kenneth Anderson told 11 Alive that he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
HuffingtonPost

Canadian Anti-Vax Trucker 'Siege' Hit With Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit

A group of fed-up Canadians has filed a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit against a mob of anti-vaccine truckers who have packed downtown Ottawa for a week, blasting the ear-piercing air horns of their vehicles day and night. The rogue drivers’ “Freedom Convoy” began as a protest against the requirement that...
HEALTH
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Greenfield High student arrested after trying to sell marijuana products

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) The Greenfield Police Department is investigating after it says a Greenfield High School student was caught trying to sell marijuana and caught with a gun. According to police, school staff informed a school resource officer about the student's supply. Police say the student had multiple marijuana products including wax, edibles, vape pens The post Police: Greenfield High student arrested after trying to sell marijuana products appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Parolee gang member arrested for guns, cash and fentanyl pills in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office ended a months-long investigation with the arrest of a parolee gang member on Tuesday morning. Mario Villagrana, 27, of Monterey was arrested after detectives and DEA agents conducted a parole compliance check on the 700 block of Eardley Avenue. Mario Villagrana. Photo courtesy of Monterey County The post Parolee gang member arrested for guns, cash and fentanyl pills in Pacific Grove appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy