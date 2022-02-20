Character Deaths! Possible Pregnancies! ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Fan Theories

New episodes of Euphoria season 2 air every Sunday at 9pm. Stream this intense teen drama series with an HBO Max subscription. Starring Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya, Euphoria follows a troubled group of high schoolers as they navigate complex relationships, family drama, addiction, and life’s many losses. The show frequently deals with trauma, showcasing the world’s brutality through a highly stylized, glitter-teared lens. The popular drama took a two-year hiatus after season 1 aired in 2019, returning now with the vigor to ensnare longtime fans and new viewers alike. This year features additional characters, and further explores the issues plaguing our existing favorites. After the cliffhanger left dangling ominously at the end of season 1, you don’t want to miss out on Euphoria season 2. Stream all-new episodes every Sunday at 9pm on HBO.
