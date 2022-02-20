Finland president says world now in 'colder situation' than during Cold War

© Associated Press / Spencer Platt

Finland President Sauli Niinistö said on Sunday that the world is in a "colder situation" than during the Cold War, adding that it now seems much more "vulnerable."

“I think that we are actually almost in a colder situation than we were during that traditional Cold War, because then we had at least some agreements between the United States and Soviet Union limiting arms and so on," Niinistö said during an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union."

"Now we do not have actually anything, no agreements anymore. So this makes the situation, in my opinion, much more vulnerable,” he added.

His comments come amid reports that Russian troops will invade Ukraine, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin 's denials.

President Biden said last week that he is convinced that Russia is planning on invading its neighbor.

Niinistö was also asked on Sunday if he is worried about Moscow invading Finland, which shares a more than 800-mile border with Russia.

"We are not afraid, not at all," he said. "Actually, the situation in Finnish border line and in whole Baltic Sea area is now quite peaceful. We are not afraid of Russian tanks suddenly crossing Finnish border.”

Last month, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin pledged to impose “extremely tough” sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.