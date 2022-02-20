Columbiana freshman in state swimming meet in two events

Ukraine moved to introduce a state of emergency Wednesday as the United States and its allies ramped up pressure on Russia with sanctions and the threat of more to come, the latest signals that the West fears a full-scale invasion is likely in the coming days. Kyiv has until now...
LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine and ordered in "peacekeeping" troops, the big question is: where will he stop?. Western countries have been warning for weeks that Moscow may be preparing for a possible all-out...
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review a dispute involving a Colorado wedding website designer's refusal to make her services available for same-sex weddings. Although the designer’s anti-gay marriage stance is based on religious belief, the justices limited the case only to the free-speech implications of the Colorado law at issue, not the issue of religious liberty.
Dutch police ended a hostage taking in an Apple flagship store in Amsterdam after a man armed with two guns held at least one person hostage for hours, police said on Wednesday. Police arrested the suspected hostage taker, a 27-year old man from Amsterdam, after he ran out of the...
The six-year battle for equal pay for members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has finally come to an end with a landmark settlement. It's yet another achievement for one of the winningest teams in sports history. Adriana Diaz has more.
London — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the 95-year-old monarch would carry on working. The palace said the queen would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. "She will continue...
Stocks fell Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into eastern Ukraine and Western allies pledged to impose strict financial penalties. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 500 points shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a decline of 1.4 percent. The Nasdaq composite was also down 1.4 percent, and the S&P 500 index fell 1.1 percent.
