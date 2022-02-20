ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Columbiana freshman in state swimming meet in two events

By Dana Balash
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbiana freshman Preston Buckingham will compete in two events at the state...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Ukraine Crisis - Where will Putin stop?

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine and ordered in "peacekeeping" troops, the big question is: where will he stop?. Western countries have been warning for weeks that Moscow may be preparing for a possible all-out...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Canton, OH
Sports
Columbiana, OH
Sports
City
Canton, OH
The Hill

Supreme Court takes up wedding site designer's case refusing gay couples

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review a dispute involving a Colorado wedding website designer's refusal to make her services available for same-sex weddings. Although the designer’s anti-gay marriage stance is based on religious belief, the justices limited the case only to the free-speech implications of the Colorado law at issue, not the issue of religious liberty.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

U.S. women's soccer players settle equal pay lawsuit

The six-year battle for equal pay for members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has finally come to an end with a landmark settlement. It's yet another achievement for one of the winningest teams in sports history. Adriana Diaz has more.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Breaststroke#Medley#Diving
The Hill

Stocks fall after Russia orders troops into eastern Ukraine

Stocks fell Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into eastern Ukraine and Western allies pledged to impose strict financial penalties. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 500 points shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a decline of 1.4 percent. The Nasdaq composite was also down 1.4 percent, and the S&P 500 index fell 1.1 percent.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy