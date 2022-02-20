ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Scramble to sign Aubameyang starts to pay off for Barcelona

By TALES AZZONI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moBdB_0eK7LOam00
1 of 10

MADRID (AP) — The last-minute scramble to secure the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started to pay off for Barcelona.

Aubameyang scored a hat trick for his first goals since joining from Arsenal at the end of the winter transfer window, leading the Catalan club to a resounding 4-1 win at Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday.

It’s a reminder of what the striker is capable of, scoring for the first time in four months after falling out of favor and form at Arsenal.

Ousmane Dembélé, whom Barcelona wanted to leave but ended staying after rejecting a couple of offers at the transfer deadline, made his first start since then and set up Frenkie de Jong’s goal as Barcelona ended a two-game winless run in all competitions.

The result moved Xavi Hernández’s team back into fourth place in the final Champions League qualification spot in the Spanish league. Defending champion Atlético Madrid, which won 3-0 at Osasuna on Saturday, is fifth. Barcelona trails league leader Real Madrid by 15 points with a game in hand.

It was the fifth loss in the last seven league games for Valencia, which sits in 12th place. It is winless in seven straight matches in the competition.

Barcelona was coming off a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs on Thursday. The five-time Champions League winner is back in the second tier of European soccer after failing to get past the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in nearly two decades.

Barcelona had struggled to capitalize on its chances against Napoli but was much more effective Sunday, scoring four times from six shots.

Aubameyang’s first goal came when he calmly hit the upper corner in a one-on-one situation in the 23rd minute. His second came from close range in the 38th after a pass by Gavi Páez, and the Gabon forward closed the scoring with a slight redirection of Pedri González’s long-range strike in the 63rd. The goal was initially given to Pedri but the league later changed it to Aubameyang.

Barcelona signed the 32-year-old Aubameyang after successfully turning in his documentation to the Spanish league in the last minute of the transfer deadline. He had made his first start against Napoli after coming off the bench in the second half of league matches against Atlético and Espanyol.

“He hadn’t been playing much but little by little he is gaining space in our team and hopefully he will keep helping us like he did today,” Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets said. “He is a great player and it’s a luxury to have him with us.”

De Jong had added to Barcelona’s lead from inside the area by completing Dembélé’s right-flank pass in the 32nd. Dembélé had come off the bench against Espanyol and Napoli after not accepting the club’s request for him to leave during the transfer window.

Valencia had pulled one closer in the 52nd with a header by Carlos Soler off Bryan Gil’s cross.

Valencia, playing in the Copa del Rey semifinals this season, had two goals disallowed in the first half -- one by offside in the 26th and another in the 41st after video review determined the ball had gone across the sideline in the buildup.

Many of the nearly 40,000 Valencia fans at Mestalla Stadium again protested against Singaporean owner Peter Lim with banners that said “Lim Go Home.”

SEVILLA FALTERS

Second-place Sevilla stumbled in its pursuit of Madrid after being held 1-1 at Espanyol, moving to six points off the lead.

Madrid beat Alavés 3-0 at home Saturday and Sevilla needed a win to remain only four points back.

Sevilla played a man down from the 76th after defender Jules Koundé was sent off with a straight red card after complaining to the referee.

Rafa Mir opened the scoring for the visitors in the 36th after an assist by Papu Gómez, who had come into the match about 10 minutes earlier to replace the injured Anthony Martial.

Espanyol equalized early in the second half with a close-range header by Sergi Darder.

Sevilla is unbeaten in six straight matches in all competitions. Espanyol, in 14th place, is winless in six consecutive league matches.

BETIS MOVES CLOSER

Third-place Real Betis moved within five points of Sevilla with a 2-1 win home win against relegation-threatened Mallorca, with Willian José converting an 82nd-minute penalty kick for the winner.

It was the eighth win in the last nine matches in all competitions for Manuel Pellegrini’s team, which remains alive in the Europa League and the Copa del Rey.

ATHLETIC WINS DERBY

Dani Vivian, Oihan Sancet, Iñaki Williams and Iker Muniain — who missed a first-half penalty kick — scored a goal each in the second half as Athletic Bilbao routed Real Sociedad 4-0 at home in the Basque Country derby.

It was Athletic’s second win in its last 10 matches against Sociedad in the league, and first since 2019.

The result moved Athletic to within a point of seventh-place Sociedad, which has a game in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergi Darder
Person
Rafa Mir
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Iñaki Williams
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Willian José
Person
Iker Muniain
Person
Ousmane Dembélé
Person
Manuel Pellegrini
BBC

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: Team news

Manchester United will again be without striker Edinson Cavani, who has not travelled to Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie because of a groin problem. The 35-year-old has been unable to train for two weeks and "it doesn't make sense to push him" said interim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says 'not time to laugh about' striker

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said "it is not the time to laugh about" Romelu Lukaku after the £97.5m striker's recent struggles. Lukaku only touched the ball seven times in Saturday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, the lowest number any player has managed in a 90-minute Premier League appearance since at least 2003, when that data was first recorded.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#European Soccer#Ap#Arsenal#Catalan#Spanish#The Champions League#Gabon
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Eyeing Inter Milan Forward Lautaro Martinez As Replacement For Brazilian Roberto Firmino

Liverpool are keen on signing Argentine international Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window, according to calciomercato.com. Inter Milan are said to value the 24-year-old centre forward at around €90m. Jurgen Klopp, a long-term admirer, is reported to have singled out Martinez as a potential replacement for Roberto Firmino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Juventus head to Spain to face Villarreal in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, one of the fairly open ties at this stage of the competition.Max Allegri has steered his team to a seven-match unbeaten run recently and back into the top four in Serie A, buoyed by the January arrival of Dusan Vlahovic - he scored on his debut, but hasn’t added to his tally since then.For Villarreal, the hero this season has been summer arrival Arnaut Danjuma; a weekend hat-trick at Granada takes his tally to 12 in all competitions. Follow Chelsea vs Lille LIVE!The Dutch international will...
UEFA
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bags a brace as Barcelona thrash Valencia

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his Barcelona goal account with a double as the Catalans beat Valencia 4-1 at the Mestalla.The former Arsenal striker struck twice in the first half, either side of Frenkie De Jong’s tap-in, as Barca moved into the top four of LaLiga.Aubameyang raced onto Jordi Alba’s through ball to give Barcelona a 23rd-minute lead with a fine finish.He put Barcelona in cruise control after 38 minutes by cushioning Gavi’s pass and slotting home.Carlos Soler’s header gave Valencia hope, but Pedri restored the three-goal advantage after 63 minutes as Barca climbed above Atletico Madrid into the Champions League places.Second-placed...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy