Greenville County, SC

2 dead following fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in South Carolina

By Sydney Broadus
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

According to the Twitter page of Master Gary with SCHP , the crash happened on White Horse Road near Danhardt Street.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash was between an 18-wheeler and a vehicle.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PfwZ_0eK7LMpK00
    (Source: 7NEWS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YGTJ_0eK7LMpK00
    (Source: 7NEWS)

The coroner’s office said both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead by paramedics upon arrival.

Officials said the roadway is blocked, to avoid the area and find a different route.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.

