By: Briana Smith, Jessica Guay and John Shumway/KDKA-TV NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was hit several times and killed in an early-morning crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Photo Credit: KDKA Newschopper 2 State police tell KDKA two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in the crash. State police say 30-year-old Devin Glace from Pittsburgh was walking in the right lane of the westbound turnpike in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County. The driver of a tractor-trailer could not stop in time and hit Glace head-on. He landed in the right driving lane, where he was hit by two more tractor-trailer drivers. WATCH:...

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO