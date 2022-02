On current form, Manchester City arguably have two of the most in-form wingers in the Premier League at their disposal, in Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez. With the former currently third in the race for the Golden Boot, and the Algerian skipper having the second highest goal contributions out of any player in the division, the numbers back up how devastating the pair have been in the ongoing campaign.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO