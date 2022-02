A mysterious creature that escaped from a Pennsylvania rehabilitation center has been identified, but the location of the four-legged animal remains unknown. Nearly a month after the animal — believed to be either a dog or coyote — was found in freezing temperatures outside a woman’s home, it has officially been identified as a coyote, Wildlife Works in Mount Pleasant said on Monday, Feb. 14. DNA sampling was done to properly identify the creature.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO