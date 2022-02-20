ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Vindman Accuses Trump Allies of 'Encouraging Putin to Attack Ukraine'

By Natalie Colarossi
 2 days ago
"These people and a great deal of the GOP leadership will have blood on their hands," the former Army lieutenant colonel said...

Larry Cableguy
2d ago

That's exactly what I was thinking...can you imagine what chance Ukraine would have of surviving if Trump was still President 😩

William Barham
2d ago

So, Trump encouraged Putin to attack Ukraine by selling them vast amounts of nuclear materials...But wait, that was Hillary Clinton and Obama. The question is - with those same materials eventually be used against us?

Guest
1d ago

we all know Putin is coordinating with tRump, just like they've always been doing. they're on the same team, team anti democracy. if you don't know that by now, you're not paying attention.

Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

