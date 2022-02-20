Dust Cloud Hides Super Massive Black Hole

A super massive black hole has been found hiding within a cloud of cosmic dust in the middle of the Messier 77 galaxy. There have been decades-old theories speculating the existence of this black hole. Now, they’ve been confirmed.

This discovery was made by a research team in the Netherlands. it was led by Violeta Gamez Rosas from Leiden University. The research team’s findings were published in the peer-reviewed Nature journal.

Their discovery was made using the Multi Aperture Mid-Infrared Spectroscopic Experiment (MATISSE), which is located in Chile’s Atacama Desert. MATISSE allows scientists to see through dust clouds. On top of that, it allows them to take accurate temperatures of the area. Thus, they can find the black hole based on changes in temperature and dust concentration.

The Unified Model Theory

The theory behind this discovery is known as the Unified Model theory.

Some galaxies have strong energy sources called active galactic nuclei (AGN) at their centers. They’re powered by super massive black holes, which feed on large amounts of cosmic dust and gas. This process releases huge amounts of energy. In fact, the energy often outshines other stars in the galaxy.

Of course, there are different types of AGNs. Some release radio waves, some shine brightly, and others, like the AGN of Messier 77, are more subdued. Around 50 years ago or so, astronomers first started the theory that all AGNs are powered by these black holes.

According to the theory, visual differences between AGNs stem from the position of the black holes as seen from Earth. If the AGN blocks the black hole from Earth’s viewpoint, then it will be entirely hidden. This is where Messier 77 comes in.

Messier 77’s Super Massive Black Hole Proves Theory Right

Messier 77’s super massive black hole was hidden from us for so long due to this theory. Now that we’ve finally found it, we can confirm that black holes can be hidden from us depending on their positioning.

Astronomers have found some evidence in the past to help support the Unified Model theory. Even then, most scientists doubted that an AGN could fully hide a black hole. According to The Jerusalem Post, the discovery of Messier 77’s black hole is the first time that the theory has been proven.

Dust clouds and their role as an energy source for black holes has been a topic of discussion for decades. Without a doubt, this discovery will lead to more insight into the phenomenon. Not to mention, we’ll probably learn more about our own galaxy. “Whilst no single result will settle all the questions we have, we have taken a major step in understanding how AGNs work,” said Gamez Rosas.

“Our results could help us better understand the history of the Milky Way, which harbors a supermassive black hole at its center that may have been active in the past,” said Gamez Rosas.