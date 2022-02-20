ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Millions of Americans Face Frigid Temperatures, Heavy Snow

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J922L_0eK7JUrA00

As spring slowly approaches for much of the country, cold temperatures will once again envelop a majority of the lower 48 states this week.

“Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average over the northern tier states by Monday morning,” the Weather Prediction Center said.

A strong, high pressure arctic system means more than 70 percent of the country will experience freezing temps. More than 15 million citizens will experience temps below zero.

The system will descend upon much of the northern and eastern parts of the country quickly over a 48-hour period. Some typically warmer climates will experience temps up to 30 or 40 degrees colder than average for late February.

Denver, Colorado, will go from a high in the 60s on Sunday all the way down to 15 on Tuesday. Snow showers are likely. Rapid City, South Dakota, will slide from a high of 50 degrees Sunday to 0 degrees by Tuesday. By Tuesday night, suburbs of the area will dip to 17 degrees below zero.

In Amarillo, Texas, temperatures will reach the 70s Monday, and then quickly drop to the mid 30s just one day later. Wichita, Kansas, will plummet, too, from a high near 70 Monday down to the mid-20s on Tuesday.

Americans should brace for unseasonal amounts of snow and cold temperatures

Experts warn that any any moisture in the air will likely turn into snow and ice when the temperatures drop. Large portions of the country will face late-season snowfall as a result.

“The arctic front arrives late Sunday, bringing snow, bitter cold, [and] hazardous travel,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said. They also strongly advised wearing multiple layers when outdoors, as well as carrying a winter survival kit if you are traveling in case of a breakdown. A few hours without warmth in these conditions could prove deadly.

Furthermore, since the cold weather is expected to move slowly throughout the country, considerable amounts of snow will fall and stick for a few days.

“A long period of snow and gusty northeast winds will begin late Sunday night. And they will continue through Tuesday,” the NWS tweeted. “Snow may be heavy at times with significant accumulations across parts of the Upper Midwest.”

Six inches of snow is forecasted for most of the Midwest, but experts believe up to 12 inches of wintery mix is possible. Southern states like Tennessee will experience lowered temps, but should not expect much (if any) snowfall. However, those states will experience heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding as a result.

Because of the South’s higher temps, their storms will likely rage worse than other parts of the country when the cool arctic air meets the low-pressure systems. The Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas region, as well as the lower and mid-Mississippi Valley, will likely see tornadoes, large hail, and extensive wind damage from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Tennessee State
Daily Mail

A tale of two storms: Millions of Americans across the Northeast are warned to brace for a polar plunge as Storm Nancy blows in sending temperatures plummeting by up to 30 degrees before Storm Oaklee is due to batter the area days later

Large parts of the US are facing major winter storms this week as two brutal weather systems look set to bring a torrent of snow and ice across much of the country. The first, named Winter Storm Nancy by The Weather Channel, has triggered widespread winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS) across the Dakotas and The Great Lakes, extending to several upper-Midwest states.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Snow#Americans#Arctic Air
KYTV

Major winter storm on the way

How to keep your well from freezing during during winter storm. Fire damages buildings in downtown West Plains, Mo. What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022) Governor Hutchison addressed the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
NBC Chicago

Daylight Saving Time: When Will Clocks Spring Forward?

With the start of daylight saving time about a month away, when will Chicagoans set their clocks forward by one hour and notice longer periods of sunlight throughout the day?. In the United States, daylight saving time lasts for a total of 34 weeks, running from early-to-mid March to the beginning of November in those states that observe it.
CHICAGO, IL
KTVZ

4-10″ of new snow due

The next system will build in quickly today and deliver much-needed snow to the Cascades. From this morning through Tuesday morning, Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 4-10" of fresh snow. This is likely to be a wind-driven snow, with westerly winds at 15-25 mph gusting as high as 30-35 mph. Let's hope for all the snow we can get over the next 24 hours. This will be all we see for the next several days. Expect to see winter driving conditions to worsen over the next several hours.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

Snowiest town in Colorado has already gotten 127 inches of snow

A recent report published by Denver's 9NEWS, utilizing data from the National Weather Service, says Crested Butte is the snowiest town in Colorado. According to their report, Crested Butte has already gotten 127.9 inches of snow this season, mostly thanks to a big December storm that dropped close to 100 inches of snow over several days. This high total also means that Crested Butte is the 7th-snowiest town of 500 or more nationwide. Haines, Alaska is the tiny town with the most snow, at 175 inches thus far this season.
Outsider.com

Alaska Bison Herd Trample Over Car in Scary Video

Bison love to trample, it’s in their nature. This is part of the reason why national parks and wildlife organizations always urge people to keep their distance from all wild animals. Now, a new video shows that you may not even be safe from certain wildlife while locked and...
ALASKA STATE
FOX 2

Winter storm: When and where the snow hits the Midwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm set to move across the country this week could drop more than a foot of snow in parts of Missouri and Kansas and, more ominously, coat trees and power lines with freezing rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of Missouri and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

407K+
Followers
42K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy