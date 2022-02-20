ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Dozens of arrests later, Ottawa police still pushing to end ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 2 days ago

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — With about 170 people arrested over the last couple of days, police continue to push protesters out of downtown Ottawa today following weeks of demonstrations that have paralyzed the city’s core. Officers took a more aggressive approach to “Freedom Convoy” demonstrators on...

Outsider.com

Video Reportedly Shows Police Horses Trampling Freedom Convoy Protesters in Canada

Authorities in Canada stepped up their efforts to end the protests that have caused gridlock throughout that nation’s capital. Heavily armed riot police arrested more than 150 members of the Freedom Convoy since Friday and towed more than 40 trucks that had blocked roads. Authorities threatened more arrests if the protesters don’t leave, something they are unlikely to do.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Vice

WTF Is Going on Now With the Anti-Vax ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Canada?

The mayor of Ottawa has had to call a state of emergency as the “freedom-fighting” anti-vax trucker convoy enters its second week of protests and continues to cripple traffic, erect encampments, block off the downtown core, blare their horns nonstop, and aggressively harass residents. The convoy started out...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ottawa police chief says ‘significant’ funding of truckers’ protest comes from US

Ottawa’s police chief says a “significant” amount of funding for the Canadian truckers’ protest has poured in from sympathisers in the United States.Thousands of demonstrators from across the country have occupied the city’s downtown area since last week to try and force a change to the country’s vaccine mandates.A GoFundMe account set up to back the Freedom Convoy has raised more than $10m, but a notice on it now says that it has been paused as the website reviews it to “ensure it complies with out terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.”“We are now aware of a...
PROTESTS
Chris Barber
fox40jackson.com

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
The Independent

What happened to the GoFundMe for Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ truckers?

Crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has announced it is freezing millions of dollars raised in support of anti-vaxxer truckers in Canada and will instead refund donors in full, citing police reports of violence as the reason behind its decision.The “Freedom Convoy” of long-haul lorry drivers originally came together to protest a change to Covid-19 vaccine laws affecting their industry, undertaking an extraordinary 2,443-mile journey from Prince Rupert in the far west of British Columbia all the way across the country to Ottawa between 23-29 January to make their point.Prior to 15 January 2022, Canada’s lorry drivers were granted a federal exemption...
ADVOCACY
#Police Precinct#Protest#Convoy#Freedom Convoy#Ctv Network#The Anti Riot Weapon#Arwen#Parliament Hill
The Independent

Gary Jenkins: ‘Sadistic’ homophobic killers laughed after murdering psychiatrist

CCTV footage showed the moment attackers laughed and hugged just an hour after a homophobic attack that killed a psychiatrist.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was assaulted in Cardiff’s city-centre Bute Park in the early hours of 20 July 20 last year.The father-of-two suffered multiple severe brain injuries and died at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, were convicted of murder after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Crown Court in South Wales.CCTV footage released by police showed Edwards and Strickland laughing and smiling not long after the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

OTTAWA/CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ottawa's police chief resigned on Tuesday after criticism that he did not do enough to stop COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital city and forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers. A trucker-led movement calling on the government to lift vaccine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California couple plead not guilty to decapitating own children

A California couple has pleaded not guilty to decapitating their own children in late 2020. Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr, 35, and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 45, have both been charged with murder and child abuse. A daughter and son – Maliaka Taylor, aged 13, and Maurice Taylor Jr, aged 12 – were found decapitated at the family’s home in Lancaster in the Mojave Desert, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, California.Mr Taylor was charged with the felonies in December 2020 – two murder counts and two counts of child abuse in relation to his two other sons, prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Canadian driver charged with hitting four people during vaccine mandate protest

A Canadian man has been arrested after police say he ran over four people at an anti-vaccine mandate protest and kept driving.David Alexander Zegarac, 42, is accused of ramming his Jeep Patriot through a group of demonstrators in front of the Manitoba Legislature Building around 9.50pm on Friday. Four people were injured.Officers of the Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News they were able to stop the Jeep and arrest Mr Zegarac “after a brief struggle”. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman murdered by violent partner after refusing police support

A woman has been murdered by the violent partner she did not let police safeguard her from despite attempts to protect her.During the trial, the jury listened to a number of domestic violence incidents Lee Kendall perpetrated against Michaela Hall, a 49-year-old mother-of-two. Only two of these led to convictions, as Ms Hall declined to issue statements.Kendall walked free from prison for attacking Hall at her property in Cornwall as well as his apartment in Plymouth. The pair were reunited with each other because Hall refused to request a restraining order which would have barred the 43-year-old from approaching her.Kendall,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Canada truckers - live: Busiest US border crossing at standstill as protest now ‘something Biden can’t ignore’

Ottawa remains in a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital.Hundreds of truckers have remained on the streets for 12 days. Residents are furious at the disruption and have successfully had an injunction granted banning the use of truck air horns.Mayor Jim Watson has asked the federal government to double the size of the police force to address what he called “an aggressive and hateful occupation of our neighbourhoods”.The “freedom convoy” has attracted support from many US Republicans including former President Donald Trump, who said...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Uber driver shoots pregnant woman and forces her to give birth prematurely

A pregnant woman gave birth to her “miracle” premature baby after allegedly being shot three times by her Uber driver.The 36-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and once in the upper right thigh after getting into a dispute with the rideshare driver in College Park, Georgia, on Saturday night, police say. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where her first child was delivered at seven months.The unidentified woman and her child are in a stable condition in intensive care in hospital. Police are hunting for the Uber driver.Her father Kenneth Anderson told 11 Alive that he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Police move to clear last demonstrators in Canada's trucker-led protests

Police in Canada moved Friday to dislodge the final truckers and protesters from downtown Ottawa, in a mostly peaceful operation aimed at bringing an end to three weeks of demonstrations over Covid-19 health rules. Late Friday night, Ottawa police, who pledged the operation would push ahead "until residents and citizens have their city back," were still working to clear the capital's streets. Deployed by the hundreds, police said they made more than 100 arrests and towed about 20 vehicles. No one was seriously hurt, they added, with Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell saying the operation was going as planned but would take time. Some truckers, who had led the protests that kicked off three weeks ago and choked Ottawa's streets with big rigs and demonstators by the hundreds, chose to leave on their own, removing their 18-wheelers from the streets surrounding parliament.
PUBLIC SAFETY

