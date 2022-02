90 Day Fiancé couple Annie and David get some startling news from her aunt in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days. David and Annie's hit TLC spinoff has focused on them going back to her home country of Thailand and attempting to take her brother, Jordan, and her cousin, Amber, back to the United States with them so that the two teenagers can attend school in the U.S. and have better opportunities. But after Jordan and Amber's first attempt at getting visas was denied, Annie and David talk to her aunt, Lom.

