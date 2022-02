The stars could be aligning — two key senators hope at least — when it comes to figuring out the finances for Social Security and Medicare. Within the next 11 years, three of the government’s most important trust funds — Social Security, Medicare and the Highway Trust Fund — are projected to run low on the money needed to provide full benefits. Up first is Medicare, which could run low by 2026.

