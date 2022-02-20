PREP SOFTBALL: West Point dominates Warrior Battle Tournament

WEST POINT, Ala. – The West Point Lady Warriors opened their season by hosting the Warrior Battle Tournament this weekend and they’re already off to a 4-0 start. West Point handled Good Hope in its first game of the season to get the tournament under way and went on to beat Hanceville, Hayden and Falkville to cap off an unbeaten weekend.

One of the highlights of the tournament for the Lady Warriors was Carlie Wilkins’ pitching performance in their 1-0 win over Hayden. The UAB signee tossed five hitless innings and struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced. Over the course of the tournament, Wilkins struck out 28 batters in 11 innings and allowed just two hits.

West Point 25 – Good Hope 1 (Friday)

West Point made a huge statement in their opening game against Good Hope, putting up 25 runs in just two innings. Carlie Wilkins went three-for-three with a home run and seven RBIs. Sidney Burks added a pair of home runs and six RBIs. Braelee Quinn finished with a pair of hits and six RBIs and Lexi Kimbril added a two-run home run and three RBIs.

West Point 1 – Hayden 0 (Friday)

West Point took on Hayden in their second game of the day and it was a low-scoring affair. West Point’s only run of the game came in the bottom of the first inning. Macayla Wilkins lined a one-out single to right field and one out later, Brindlee Phillips drove her in with an RBI single to left field. Carlie Wilkins picked up from where she left off last season as she threw yet another no-hitter and finished with 14 strikeouts in the game.

West Point 14 – Hanceville 0 (Saturday)

West Point took on Hanceville in day two of the tournament and their offense exploded for 14 runs in a win over the Lady Bulldogs. Wilkins hit a grand slam, Ella Minck added a pair of hits and four RBIs, and Kimbril, Burks and Haley Bearden each collected an RBI as well. Nikki Tyree stood out on the mound for the Lady Warriors, tossing three perfect innings and striking out five batters in the win.

Falkville 13 – Good Hope 2 (Saturday)

Good Hope faced off against Falkville in their second game of the tournament and it was all Lady Blue Devils in this one as the Lady Raiders ended up falling to Falkville 13-2. Haley Lay finished with an RBI in the game. Alexandria Steed (one run scored), Natalie Miller (one run scored), Campbell Koch and Addyson Burgess each finished with a hit in the contest.

West Point 5 – Falkville 2 (Saturday)

The final game of the tournament featured the West Point Lady Warriors and the Falkville Lady Blue Devils. A two-run home run by Falkville gave them a quick 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the first inning, but Bethany Minck led off the inning with a home run to cut the Lady Warrior deficit to one at 2-1. West Point’s bats came alive in the bottom of the third inning. Kylee Quinn led off the inning with a single and later scored on a two-out error to tie the game up at two. A Wilkins single put runners on the corners with two outs for Phillips, who lined a three-run home run over the left field fence to give the Lady Warriors a 5-2 lead. After giving up two runs in the opening inning, Wilkins kept Falkville’s bats silent after that as she finished with 12 strikeouts in the game. West Point picked up a 5-2 win over Falkville to finish the tournament 4-0.

Phillips finished with three RBIs in the game and Minck added an RBI as well for the Lady Warriors. Wilkins finished with two hits, while Maci Brown and Quinn each collected a hit in the game.

West Point will travel to Falkville Thursday, Good Hope will host Holly Pond on Feb. 28 and Hanceville will travel to Curry Monday.

