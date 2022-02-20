ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person rescued from South Lake Union apartment fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
Crews respond to fire at South Lake Union apartment building

SEATTLE — One person was rescued from a fire at an apartment building in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood Sunday morning.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of an apartment building located in the 2000 block of Terry Avenue just before 6 a.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued one person from the fire who was unable to evacuate on their own. The person is reportedly in stable condition.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Fire investigators responded to the scene and are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

