Lake County, FL

Job fairs planned for graduating seniors in Lake County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — If your high school days are winding down and you’re already thinking ahead to finding a job, listen up.

Lake County Schools recently announced a community partnership to address the ongoing labor shortage and provide graduating seniors with career opportunities.

LCS’ College and Career Readiness department said a series of job fairs are in the works for students.

The events are scheduled for April, but students and employers can register now.

Here are some “must knows” before you attend:

  • Seniors attending the fair will be 18 years old by June 1
  • Students will have had at least one Career and Technical Education (CTE) course during high school
  • Students will come with resumes
  • Interviews will be conducted “speed dating” style in ten-minute intervals

Job Fairs for various career fields are scheduled on the following dates:

  • April 19: Agriculture and Horticulture
  • April 20: A/V Technology, Office Administration, Education, Engineering, Finance, Health Science, Hospitality & Tourism, Manufacturing, Marketing, Logistics
  • April 26: Construction

All events run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Agriculture Extension Office located at 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares 32778.

See map below for location of job fairs:

Seniors looking to register for a job fair, click here.

Employers looking to register, click here.

