Springdale, AR

Northwest Technical Institute hosts monthly car meet

By Tristan Hill
 2 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Northwest Technical Institute of Springdale hosted its monthly car/truck meet Saturday.

The meet is a free, family-friendly event where people can check out some of the coolest rides around.

NWTI students get to show off their cars and trucks as well as their skills by working on some of the vehicles.

David Adams with the Institute said the event is important for students and the public.

“We do live work here at the school and they like to tinker with their cars between classes and sometimes for classwork,” he said. “These are our future technicians and we’re trying to mold their minds.”

NWTI holds its car/truck meet on the third Saturday of each month.

