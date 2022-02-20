Chase Elliott Signs 5-Year Extension With Hendrick Motorsports

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Helluva start to the season.

Sunday morning, right before we kick off the 2022 season NASCAR Cup Series season at Daytona International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports announced that they’re extending Chase Elliott.

The reigning Most Popular Driver for the past four seasons, he’ll spending the next five with Hendrick Motorsports.

“I feel so fortunate to be in this position. I have a great team with leadership from Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and the support of the best car owner and racing organization in the world.

For me, there’s a lot of pride in driving for Hendrick Motorsports and having the opportunity to win races and compete for championships. We are capable of accomplishing a lot more and it starts today.”

Elliott was first signed by team owner Rick Hendrick as a 15-year-old driver back in 2011. He became a full time Cup Series driver in 2016 and won his first championship in 2020.

Team owner Rick Hendrick weighed in as well:

“Chase is a champion on and off the track. His talent inside the race car is undeniable, and he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do. This is a young man who is mature beyond his years, comes from an incredible family, and is humble, hard-working and never takes anything for granted.

As long as Chase is driving, we want him right here with Hendrick Motorsports. This is an exciting way to start the season, and we look forward to many, many more together.”

Team Hendrick also boasts the the reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson as well as William Byron and Alex Bowman.