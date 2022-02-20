ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas show due to COVID-19

By Jasmine Cooper
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjWLm_0eK7GjgS00

( NewsNation Now ) — Justin Bieber fans will just have to wait a bit longer to see the pop icon perform in the neon capital of the world.

On Saturday, the Justice World Tour announced that its Las Vegas show, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, has been rescheduled citing positive COVID tests in his touring crew.

The performance was rescheduled for Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Refunds are being made at the point of purchase, according to a statement on Twitter.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority,” the statement reads. “The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

The 52-city tour, which was scheduled to begin in March 2020, has been postponed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ , a rep. for Bieber said the singer found out he had COVID-19 on Saturday, but he is doing OK.

It’s unclear when Bieber contracted the virus or if the other show dates will be postponed as a result.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Kansas City, MO
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Newsnation#The Justice World Tour#Iphone#Tmz#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy