‘Games you play for’: Seton wins close one with Lincoln on Military Appreciation Night

RICHMOND, Ind. — If you hadn’t seen it beforehand — which no one in the crowd had — you would have no idea what was underneath Seton’s warmup shirts. You may have seen a small difference in the shorts, but you still wouldn’t have known what exactly the Cardinals were about the unveil.

As they walked out of the locker room before the start of their game against Lincoln Saturday, the crowd told the story. The pregame chatter got louder, and “oohs” and “ahs” echoed throughout Earlham College’s Druley Performance Gym.

The Cardinals were wearing something different than their traditional uniforms. They were still in home whites, but, instead of the navy and red trim, camouflage draped the shoulders and ran all the way down the sides. A United States flag patch covered the right shoulder with an Indiana state flag on the left. “Indiana National Guard” read across the chest instead of “Seton” with “Go Guard” above the numbers on the back.

Seton was hosting Military Appreciation Night, and the Cardinals were going all in to show their support for service members in the crowd.

“Oh, man, it was awesome just to see the community support,” Seton assistant coach Cody Dudley said. “For me, it’s always nice to see some of those older guys who have been around and served before me. It’s always nice to see those guys come back. They always come out and support us, so it’s pretty cool to see them get the recognition they deserve.”

Dudley was a military police officer in the U.S. Army from 2006-12 and is currently a school resource officer in Richmond Community Schools. He was the driving force behind setting up Saturday’s event.

Players and coaches held an American flag almost the size of the court during the National Anthem. During game breaks throughout the night, names of current and former service members were announced and met with cheers and applause. Dudley said he had a sense of pride throughout the evening, but his favorite part of it all was sharing a special moment with his 11-year-old son before the game started.

“For me, the coolest part was standing there holding the flag with my son standing next to me,” Dudley said. “Just to see a big smile on his face was really awesome.”

What followed was a game you couldn’t have asked to be better. Seton went on to defeat Lincoln 77-73 in a back-and-forth atmosphere that had fans on the edge of their seats all night long.

“These are the kinds of games you play for. You want to compete,” Lincoln head coach Rodney Klein said. “You want basketball to be a game of competition, and you want to learn. You don’t get a whole lot better when you get your butt kicked, and you don’t get a whole lot better when you kick somebody’s butt.”

Seton head coach Josh Jurgens agreed with Klein and added that games like Saturday help players prepare for the intensity of sectionals.

“Those games are fun. I like those a lot more than I like blowouts either way,” Jurgens said. “It’s fun because you get to learn, get better and see how mentally tough these kids are.”

The Cardinals held a 40-30 lead at halftime, and the only reason the Golden Eagles were still within striking distance was because junior Gavin Trent and freshman Evan Stuckey stepped up.

Seton held Lincoln’s leading scorers, junior Tyler Wyles and senior Alex Bertsch, to a combined 10 points in the first half. Trent and Stuckey became the focal points of Lincoln’s offense, and they scored a team-leading 21 and 17 points, respectively.

“Stuckey and Trent were really aggressive going to the rim,” Klein said. “We talked about it after the Northeastern game and the Blue River game. We said, ‘Listen, fellas. We’re getting doubled all over the place. You’re going to have to be more aggressive. You’re going to have to take shots, and we’re going to hope they go in.’ Tonight, they both went at the rim hard and shot the 3-ball pretty well.”

Because the Golden Eagles’ new scoring duo was as effective as it was, Seton had to pay more attention to it, giving Wyles more opportunities to shoot. He ended the game with 16 points after not scoring at all in the first quarter.

With the Cardinals not being able to double-team as often, Lincoln cut the deficit to a single possession three times in the second half. But every time, Seton had an answer, and it held the lead for the entire half.

“Sometimes, they’ve got to learn the hard way that fire is hot when you touch it, and that’s what happened. They messed with it and let them back in the game,” Jurgens said. “Lincoln’s a good team. You can’t sleep on them. If you take a quarter off, they’re going to end up beating you. We took those first four minutes of the second half off, but we responded really well. A month ago, I don’t think we respond like that.”

Sophomore Braiden Hogg led the way for the Cardinals with 22 points. Senior Dorian Hill had 21, and sophomore Mason Harvey recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Jurgens said coming away with a win in that type of environment did a lot for his players, but he thought it was even more special for Dudley with everything surrounding the game.

“To have an assistant like Cody, all that he does for me behind the scenes that nobody knows about, the stuff he doesn’t get paid for — he does so much for us,” Jurgens said. “To have him come to me with this idea (for Military Appreciation Night) was great.”

Seton will have its final regular season game Feb. 25 at Central Christian Academy. Lincoln has a pair of home games left, starting with Union County Feb. 21.

