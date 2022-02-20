1 Killed in 405 Freeway Collision

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A person was killed in a collision that involved two vehicles on the 405 Freeway Saturday morning, Feb. 19. 2022

A CHP officer just returning from a collision on the Northbound 405 Freeway around Devonshire around 10:10 a.m., saw a couple of vehicles involved in a collision near the Nordhoff exit in North Hills. The CHP officer responded to the scene as well as Los Angeles Fire Department personnel.

It was determined there were major injuries and one of the parties involved suffered fatal injuries, according to Sergeant Frank Vargas with the California Highway Patrol who was interviewed at the scene by Key News Network.

LA County Coroner also responded to the scene. The deceased person was not identified.

CHP is investigating the collision.