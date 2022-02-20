ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Diversity grows among Daytona 500 media as race enters 64th year

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fIaH_0eK7Gg2H00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a team of about 300 media members bringing the action from Daytona International Speedway to millions of people around the world. All these people work out of the same building at Daytona, called the “media center”.

When you look inside the media center you’ll find an equal demographic of women and men covering the sport, but the diversity wasn’t always evident.

You’ll find hundreds of reporters, producers, writers, and camera operators in the media center who are all bringing the stories from the start/finish to people at home.

SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio reporter Claire B. Lang has been on the NASCAR beat for decades, but it wasn’t an easy fight to get on the air.

“In sports talk radio they didn’t even want women to call in and express your opinion,” Lang said.

Lang changed the game decades ago when she moved to Charlotte from the Midwest to fill in on a sports radio show. She fell in love with the speed of NASCAR and just as quickly began covering the sport full time.

She was once one of the only women in motorsports media. While that statistic has changed, she says the perception needs some catching up.

“What I hope is that we [women] are all people and we are judged for who we are and not put in a group of, here are all the girls,” said Lang.

The media center is already a group of solid, hardworking reporters. That Includes a young Kelly Crandall who is a writer for RACER.Com.

“There are so many amazing women and talented people that came before me, whether it is Deb Williams or Jenna Fryer from the AP who is still here. There are PR reps who are women. There are mechanics and engineers who are women. So there are a lot of women here, so that’s why I don’t think about it,” said Crandall.

What Crandall does think about, is how Daytona International Speedway helped shape her career.

“So I remember standing on top of that garage right there over my shoulder and looking down and thinking I want to be in there. I want to talk to those people. I want to walk around in there and have fans looking at me,” said Crandall.

Her dream is one shared by many fans. Established reporters in the industry say it’s achievable with hard work.

“I was raised to believe you could do everything you want, but be the best at it and work at your craft. Just because you’re handed a mic doesn’t mean you’re a broadcaster. You should work at it every day,” said Lang.

Both Lang and Crandall work independently while at the racetrack and typically travel to a majority, if not all, of the 36 race NASCAR schedule.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Great Lakes Gaming preps Rochester esports center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Great Lakes Gaming is opening up a new esports facility in Rochester to house the growing video game community. The facility will overlook downtown on a 22nd floor. It will feature 12 high-end PC stations, two private streaming booths, three couch console setups, and a café. The plan is to be […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Daytona 500#Women And Men#Diversity#Sirius Xm Nascar Radio#Racer Com#Ap
News 8 WROC

Six Flags Darien Lake hiring 1,500 for 2022 season

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six Flags Darien Lake is kicking off the 2022 season with a hiring spree. The theme park is taking on 1,500 employees for the upcoming season. Positions include ride operators, lifeguards, food service, security, games, retail, camping and more. Pay rates for job seekers age 14 and up begin at […]
DARIEN CENTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Boyz II Men to perform at 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual New York State Fair will be featuring live performances once again in 2022. This year’s Chevy Music Series Show will feature both rap star Nelly, and the Grammy-winning vocal group Boyz II Men. This will be the first time the boy band will return to the fair since 2009 and […]
MUSIC
News 8 WROC

US women soccer players settle suit for $24M

The USSF committed to providing an equal rate of pay for the women’s and men’s national teams — including World Cup bonuses — subject to collective bargaining agreements with the unions that separately represent the women and men.
FIFA
News 8 WROC

Free wedding in 2022: Here’s how

The Pay It Forward Wedding began when Hillsboro, Ohio, residents Kit Loch and Denise Mootz linked up over Facebook. The Times-Gazette in Hillsboro reports Loch posted that she was giving away her wedding dress and decorations to a couple who needed them.
HILLSBORO, OH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy