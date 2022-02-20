Animal advocacy nonprofit files complaint against Weld Sheriff's Office investigation into cruelty case

Feb. 20—An animal advocacy group is accusing Weld County law enforcement officers of unprofessional behavior and failing to investigate a cruelty case after an officer closed an investigation into a Greeley man accused of training dogs in a way that's cruel to rabbits.

In June 2020, a Grey2K employee filmed what the organization says is four adults and a minor partaking in live-lure training on John Lashmet's greyhound farm outside Greeley. The video shows 15 greyhounds were purposely released to chase and maul five rabbits

A Division of Racing Events report obtained by Grey2K showed Lashmet admitted to the banned training practice on video captured by the division's investigator in December.

"In specifically addressing the videos that were related to the case, Lashmet admitted that live-lure training had been occurring in these videos," the investigator's report said.

Lashmet's minor business license expired on Dec. 26, according to Suzanne Karrer, the Colorado Department of Revenue's public information officer, which was three weeks after he admitted to live-lure training.

West Virginia, Arkansas, Iowa and Texas are the only states in the country that allow greyhound racing and have active tracks, but Arkansas and Iowa are ending practices at the end of this year. Lashmet's case is being investigated by racing regulators in West Virginia since live-lure training is deemed illegal, according to The Denver Post.

"This is the resolution that we hoped for," Grey2K USA founder Christine Dorchak wrote in an email.

The Tribune attempted to contact Lashmet several times for a comment, but he never responded.

Prior to Lashmet's recorded admission, a Weld County animal control officer closed an investigation into the allegations against Lashmet, citing insufficient evidence. The county's top prosecutor said he understood the decision, noting certain aspects of animal cruelty laws can make them difficult to enforce.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said it's still working the case, noting a couple setbacks: Grey2K allegedly hasn't cooperated with sheriff's office investigators and the publicity it has generated on the case.

Grey2K filed a complaint to Attorney General Phil Weiser on Jan. 10. against the Weld officers, accusing them of unprofessional behavior and dereliction in their investigation. As of this week, the complaint has yet to move forward at the attorney general's office.

A spokesman wrote in an email the "attorney general's office cannot confirm or comment on complaints unless they are included in an official action or court filing."

Grey2K, Weld County Sheriff's Office investigations

Grey2K investigates greyhound farms and racing kennels while looking into the cruelty of the dog racing industry across the country. In 2008, Grey2K played a part in making dog racing in Colorado illegal because of practices like live-lure training.

Live-lure training is the use of small animals, commonly rabbits, to enhance a chase instinct in greyhounds, which usually results in a painful death for the lure animal. This type of training dangles animals before the dogs, drags them on ropes in front of dogs or sets them loose to be attacked by the dogs.

Lashmet and his wife, Jill, breed dogs for racing in multiple states, including West Virginia and Arkansas. In 2019, Lashmet's farm housed a total of 150 greyhounds, according to Grey2K.

Dorchak said live-lure training is illegal because it ties in with race-fixing, in addition to its brutal nature. Dogs that are live-lure trained can be sold for more money because they are "supposedly going to be more motivated," Dorchak said, which is why the practice isn't allowed in racing.

The nonprofit first took its evidence against Lashmet to the Colorado Division of Racing Events in June. An investigator took the case to the Weld County Sheriff's Office the following month, finding the division had no jurisdiction over the case after state legislation banned greyhound racing in 2014.

Weld County Animal Control Officer Sue Booker met with the investigator to review the video and visited Lashmet's property to tour the farm and speak to the owners on July 8. Booker had no concerns because the dogs were properly cared for and there was no evidence of live-bait training or rabbits.

Reviewing the video evidence, Booker wrote in reports the videographer did a great job at establishing the location, but it was "unfortunately too blurry to get a lot of detail."

On July 10, Booker sent the video to the Department of Wildlife to ask about rabbit trapping laws. Booker learned there are no current laws protecting rabbits, but dogs chasing rabbits could possibly fall under wildlife harassment.

On July 19, the Department of Parks and Wildlife said they were unable to take action on the case due to the inability to confirm what animal was being chased along with the identities of the people in the video because of the poor video quality and distance from the subjects.

Jason Clay, Colorado Parks and Wildlife's public information officer of the northeast region, said in an email there was no evidence for their agency to conduct a further investigation.

"From a wildlife standpoint there was no evidence for us to go off of to warrant further investigation, so the case remained one for the Sheriff's Office," he wrote. "If there was evidence or new items brought to light that did in fact point to wildlife being involved, then we would investigate that."

Due to insufficient evidence, Booker closed her investigation.

Not an isolated incident, advocates say

This isn't the only animal cruelty case in recent Weld County history to grab the attention of animal rights activists. In February 2021, a Weld County woman was accused of keeping farm animals in poor conditions in a small enclosure, surrounded by decaying animals.

Despite the confirmation of at least seven dead animals in different stages of decomposition with more than two dozen living animals inside the closure, animal control officers concluded they were unable to find evidence to support criminal charges.

Floss Blackburn and Amy Smith, who each work at animal sanctuaries, helped raise awareness about the case. Both women said there is a lack of animal welfare enforcement in the county — a problem that reaches beyond Weld's borders. Denkai Animal Sanctuary, led by Blackburn, was located in Weld County prior to its move to Montezuma County.

"It's not just Weld County, it's everywhere right now, and we're experiencing it here in Montezuma County," Blackburn said. "You can't get these guys to get off dead-center for anything when it comes to animal needs."

Smith, a co-founder of Rescued Friends Animal Sanctuary in Fort Collins, referred to the way Weld County Sheriff's Office handles animal cruelty cases as "laughable."

"They don't care," Smith said. "They have found every workaround in the book and it's maddening. So many animals are suffering because the sheriff ... doesn't care and he's got a way around everything."

Activists' frustrations reached a peak after animal control officers didn't charge the woman for animal abuse despite the presence of corpses, Smith said. She accused the sheriff's office of always believing the abuser over people trying to help animals.

The woman suspected of animal cruelty in February 2021 has since been evicted from her Weld County property. The landowner reported having problems with the woman since day one but was never able to evict her. On the third try, the sheriff's office assisted the landowner in helping evict her.

She is currently living on another Weld County property with her animals, and she's facing eviction once again.

Despite the eviction, the sheriff's office was unable to properly investigate the case due to a local animal rights group causing such an outcry on social media, according to the public information officer Joespeh Moylan.

"They caused such a storm on social media, we were never able to really investigate that case," Moylan said.

Moylan said the sheriff's office felt 99% confident that she wasn't feeding her animals and even staged deputies in the area for two days to check if she was coming to the property to regularly feed the animals. Regular calls required deputies to respond to the property, Moylan said, and the woman suspected of cruelty would then always show up with a bag of food upon law enforcement's arrival.

"We were never able to establish whether or not she was feeding her animals," Moylan said. "So we were never able to establish probable cause in that case. She was never arrested; she was never charged."

Moylan said a similar kind of publicity is making it difficult for the sheriff's office to take the next steps in the Lashmet case. When Booker contacted Lashmet, he told the officer he didn't "want to be plastered all over The Denver Post someday," going on to assert live-lure training isn't illegal in Colorado because racing is no longer in the state.

Grey2K has continued to generate publicity around the case, publishing the video of Lashmet's farm to YouTube earlier this month. Much of the video includes clearer footage from other alleged live-lure training incidents, in addition to the grainy footage of Lashmet's farm.

Originally, Lashmet contacted law enforcement and had plans to go in this past week for an interview. Lashmet canceled the planned interview, impacting the sheriff's office's ability to move forward with the case.

Grey2K refuses to tell the sheriff's office who shot the video of the live-lure training on Lashmet's farm, so law enforcement is unable to get more details to use the evidence, Moylan said.

Additionally, Lashmet's confession to the racing division cannot be used for prosecution because the division is not a law enforcement agency, meaning the evidence would likely be thrown out if introduced in court.

As someone who has dealt with Weld County's animal control, Smith said she believes Sheriff Steve Reams winning reelection is a threat to future animal cruelty cases.

"He's going to be sheriff again, and he's going to continue this," Smith said. "He does not care about animals in Weld County at all."

Smith said she is angry about the Lashmet case and how the Weld County Sheriff's Office is believed to have failed in taking action once again, which reinforces her belief that the animal control officers always believe the abuser and don't care about animal welfare.

"This is maddening," Smith said. "There's got to be justice for animals at some point."

Enforcing animal cruelty laws

Colorado's anti-cruelty law states that "a person commits cruelty to animals if he or she knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence overdrives, overloads, overworks, torments, deprives of necessary sustenance, unnecessarily or cruelly beats, allows to be housed in a manner that results in chronic or repeated serious physical harm."

A first-time animal abuse offense is a misdemeanor with a sentence that includes six to 18 months in jail, a $500 to $5,000 fine or both. Aggravated animal cruelty — knowingly torturing an animal, needlessly mutilating an animal or needlessly killing an animal — is a felony.

If Lashmet admits to what he did, it could be considered a petty offense and a misdemeanor, neither of which are likely to carry jail time.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said animal cruelty matters draw more public outcry than some cases involving people, even as most cases go to county court as misdemeanors.

"We get more of an outrage from the public or from specific groups about animal cruelty cases than we do against cases in which children are the victims," Rourke said.

Rourke said attorneys view law enforcement reports and evidence to determine if there is a reasonable likelihood of conviction or trial. The vast majority of animal cruelty cases that the Weld County DA's office receives are ones in which the defendant intentionally or knowingly failed to properly care for animals.

One of the most recent and serious Weld County animal cruelty cases occurred in 2015 when the DA's office convicted a woman on three counts of cruelty to animals. The woman failed to properly feed three horses, one of which starved to death.

Rourke said the woman didn't have the means to feed these horses, but she refused to accept help or give the animals to someone who could feed them. Prosecutors proved she partook in torturing the animals based on stubbornness to look after their welfare, he said.

Since the statute can be considered broad in terms of what constitutes animal cruelty, the office goes through a process to help determine if they can or should prove a case in a criminal courtroom, Rourke said. The process includes looking at the impact of the animal, but also the conduct of the offender — is it criminal behavior or something else?

"But really, is the conduct that they're engaged in criminal?" Rourke asked. "Is it something that our community would look at us and say, 'That is what the legislature intended when they passed these animal cruelty laws'?"

Another factor that plays part in determining if a case is animal cruelty or not is the agricultural and farming community in Weld County, Rourke said. Many things that occur on ranches and farms may seem like it has animal cruelty written all over it, but the legislature says it's not. The DA's office has to consider allegations in terms of what the legislature defines as common practices.

"What does the ranching community need to do in order to maintain livestock in order to remain viable?" Rourke asked. "So that's an interesting component that we have to obviously be cognizant of here in Weld County."

Law enforcement employs a similar process for animal cruelty cases, according to Rourke, who said law enforcement won't charge a case based on probable cause alone. In particular with the Lashmet case, Rourke said he can see how and why the sheriff's office looked at a video where it is difficult to determine what is happening and decided there isn't enough evidence to prove if it is criminal conduct or not.

Dorchak believes the assigned officers "failed to investigate the matter and were objectively derelict" in their responsibilities during the Lashmet investigation.

In the eyes of the Grey2K team, Lashmet has gone unpunished for animal cruelty for 30 years and the "corruption" found in the sheriff's office is not going to help put a stop to the racing industry's cruelty, Dorchak said.

As a result, Dorchak filed a complaint to Weiser using the law enforcement records and body-camera footage obtained by Grey2K to showcase the unprofessional behavior and dereliction among the officers.

"At best, their 'investigation' was conducted in a way that was irresponsible and unprofessional," Dorchak wrote to Weiser. "At worst it is a case of official misconduct that warrants disciplinary action."

In addition, a 2019 bill was passed into law proclaiming the severity of engaging in the torture of animals by making animal cruelty a federal crime, meaning violators are subjected to a fine, imprisonment for no more than seven years or both.

Lashmet's potentially illegal acts could result in the involvement of federal law against animal cruelty due to his breeding and racing operations being interstate commerce, according to Dorchak.

Dorchak stated she is waiting on the next steps from the attorney general's office before taking things to a federal agency, but the organization plans to pursue this level of enforcement.

"This isn't just a matter of, 'Oh, let's track down some corrupt sheriff's office,' this is about the lives and deaths of animals," Dorchak said.

(c)2022 the Greeley Tribune (Greeley, Colo.)

Visit the Greeley Tribune (Greeley, Colo.) at www.greeleytribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.