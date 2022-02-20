ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarina Wiegman hails ‘more mature’ England performance despite draw with Spain

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fwt06_0eK7GMZr00

Sarina Wiegman believes England exhibited a “more mature” performance during their goalless draw against Spain in the second round of fixtures in the Arnold Clark Cup.

England went into the game looking to make a mark against a Spain side built around a core of players from Champions League winners Barcelona, after a 1-1 draw against Canada in the opening round.

Wiegman made eight changes from the Canada clash and the Lionesses managed to keep Spain quiet for the most part, which pleased the England manager.

“What I liked most today was that we had a plan on how we wanted to play and how we wanted to play against Spain because Spain has a different style again than Canada had and I think how we did that as a team,” the Lionesses manager said.

“Because we substituted a lot and we had other players on the pitch than we had on Thursday and I think that’s what made me the most happy about this was that we really stuck to the plan.

“I hope that what we are going to do is we are going to reward ourselves, because we created chances.”

England only had 34 percent of the ball, but Spain struggled to convert their possession into chances, managing just four on target during the 90 minutes.

“I think the difference between Canada and today was against Canada it was really different second half and we lost so many possessions and unnecessary and I think now, although we had near the end of the game we had some struggles, but we kept up the good and we created some chances and we could have scored.

“So yes I think this was more mature than against Canada and that’s development, that’s nice.”

Spain coach Jorge Vilda admitted he was not worried despite his side having 11 shots but being unable to score.

“I would be worried if we weren’t creating chances but that isn’t the case, because we’ve had them in all the game,” the Spain coach said.

“Perhaps at times (we) needed to be a little bit more cutting edge to get the opportunity that we needed to score the goal that we’re after, we will continue to work on this ahead of the Euros this summer.

“What we’ve seen today was a fantastic game with a bit of everything in it, I have said several days ago, our main objective is to use this tournament as a means of allowing ourselves to improve, we’re doing just that.

“So I feel that as a whole it was a fair result and we’ll have to just take what we can from this game moving forward.”

Related
newschain

Hannah Hampton revels in ‘dream’ England debut after Spain clean sheet

Hannah Hampton said it was a “dream come true” to make her England debut in Sunday’s goalless draw with Spain in the second round of the Arnold Clark Cup. Spain went into the match as favourites with a core of players who won the Champions League with Barcelona, but they were unable to find a breakthrough against England.
SOCCER
newschain

England boss Sarina Wiegman backs home Euros to be biggest yet

England head coach Sarina Wiegman believes this summer’s home European Championship is going to be “the biggest event in women’s football in Europe ever”. England will host Women’s Euro 2022 in July and step up their preparations this month when they compete in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup on home soil.
SOCCER
newschain

Steph Houghton injury a setback, Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman admits

England boss Sarina Wiegman admits not being able to name the injured Steph Houghton in her squad for this month’s Arnold Clark Cup is “really disappointing”. Houghton, who has been the Lionesses’ captain since 2014, withdrew from Wiegman’s first England squad last September due to an Achilles problem.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy says he did not 'understand' Ballon d'Or snub and believes being African did him a 'disservice' because he did not feature in any international competitions last year

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said he 'didn't understand' why he did not crack the top 30 in last year's Ballon d'Or. The Senegal keeper was one of the standout players in the world and helped guide Chelsea to the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet in the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jule Brand: Germany's teenager who could cause England problems

Germany teenager Jule Brand is a player England's defenders will not be relishing coming up against in their final match of the Arnold Clark Cup on Wednesday. The 19-year-old has become one of Europe's most exciting prospects, having impressed for club and country over the past year. The attacking midfielder...
SOCCER
The Independent

Critical AstraZeneca views ‘probably killed hundreds of thousands’ – scientist

An Oxford scientist who worked on the AstraZeneca vaccine says he thinks scientists and politicians “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people” by damaging the reputation of the jab.Speaking to the BBC Professor Sir John Bell said: “They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world.”“I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people – and that they cannot be proud of.”I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people - and that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
