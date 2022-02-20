ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive-by shooting in downtown Des Moines leaves three people hospitalized

By Justin Surrency
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were injured after a drive-by shooting in downtown Des Moines at bar closing time Sunday morning, and police are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

Police rushed to the 100 block of Water Street shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday. They found a woman who had been shot when they got to the scene, who was soon checked into a hospital.

According to police, two other shooting victims checked into MercyOne Hospital to have their wounds treated around the same time officers arrived at Water Street.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek believes the incident is related to the downtown Des Moines nightlife.

“It started with a fight somewhere at a business on Court Avenue,” Parizek said. “We just aren’t sure which bar yet.”

Police believe the victims knew the suspect, and that this was not a random act of violence.

“Gunfire in our neighborhoods is a symptom of a greater problem in our community. It’s not something we can just throw a hundred cops at,” Parizek said. “We need to start figuring out as a community why people are choosing guns as a solution to their problems, because it’s just going to get worse.”

Witnesses said someone opened fire from a moving vehicle and shot two of the victims. Someone shot back at the car, and a bullet struck one person inside of the car.

All three victims are being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Michael
2d ago

It would also be interesting to know What was seen by the witnesses. The only information was that a CAR ( no mention of style or type color) used a Gun to shoot at people. The questions from the Media should be who was shoot. Did they have a description of the SHOOTER from the Car ( like White, Black, Hispanic, Asian ) how about the people in the Hospital and a description of the Victim ( like White, Black, Hispanic, Asian ). Then we are told Parizek said. “We need to start figuring out as a community why people are choosing guns as a solution to their problems, because it’s just going to get worse.” WRONG that is NOT the question we need answered. We need to KNOW WHO THEY ARE not their weapon of choice. I want to know if they are American Citizens or ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS too. This is Dangerous and we MUST DEMAND Answers. Not a BS Narrative.

