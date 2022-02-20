GPS Web Extra: Condoleezza Rice on the Russo-Georgian war

Related
Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’
In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
‘It’s a Shame That Anybody Is Listening to a Nitwit Like Tucker Carlson,’ Ronald Reagan’s Son Says (Video)
Tucker Carlson is a “dangerous” “nitwit” – at least, so says liberal political commentator Ron Reagan Jr., the youngest child of the late President Ronald Reagan, whom conservatives and the Republican party have long worshiped. Reagan Jr. appeared on Jim Acosta’s CNN show Saturday to...
Russia unleashes hypersonic & nuclear missiles as world on brink with 200,000 troops looming for Ukraine invasion
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
Tulsi Gabbard calls Kamala Harris' Russia marks were 'embarrassing': This is not rocket science
Former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slammed the Biden administration Monday on "Hannity," calling out Kamala Harris’ "embarrassing" Russia remarks and saying the Vide President does not have the temperament to be the voice of the United States on the world stage. TULSI GABBARD: This is embarrassing. It’s hard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The only US sub to sink an enemy battleship during WWII made recordings of the attack that you can still listen to
In November 1944, USS Sealion became the only allied sub to sink an enemy battleship during the war, and its crew caught it all on tape.
Brit Hume Corrects Tucker Carlson Live On-Air About U.S. Troops to Ukraine Claims
Hume told the Fox News host that he had overstated "how strenuously the U.S. was really trying" to protect Ukraine's border.
Vladimir Putin and Russia are threatening the world, not just Ukraine. Here's how NATO can respond.
NATO needs to prepare for the reality of a more aggressive Russia in the face of tensions with Ukraine. It's time to strengthen alliances.
Russia's spy chief stammered as Putin snapped at him to 'speak directly!' while pressing him about support for decree on eastern Ukraine
Video shows Sergei Naryshkin stumbling over words as Putin grilled him, hours before Russia ordered troops into the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
RELATED PEOPLE
The US ambassador to the United Nations said Putin 'wants the world to travel back' to a 'time when empires ruled the world'
Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia would control Ukraine, Finland, parts of Poland and Turkey, and other European countries if Putin gets his way.
MSNBC anchor loses it over GOP meme celebrating Presidents Day
MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents Day. The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you."
How Russia and the US militaries stack up with 16,000mph hypersonic missiles, robot tanks & stealth warships
RUSSIA and the US risk a military showdown as they continue to trade barbs over Ukraine amid fears of an imminent invasion. Joe Biden has warned that Vladimir Putin may be preparing an offensive within days - with such a move feared to trigger the biggest conflict since World War 2.
Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood Claims Mike Lindell 'Played' by 'Deep State'
Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood said that he still "firmly" believes Lindell is a "true patriot," but suggested he's been tricked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin’s world record 604ft ‘city killer’ nuclear submarine now primed for war armed with Poseidon nuke torpedoes
RUSSIA's giant "city killer" submarine packed with "apocalypse" drones designed to trigger a radioactive tsunami is primed to enter service in months. The Belgorod - which at 604ft is twice the size of the Royal Navy's Astute-class attack subs - is hailed as a "game changer" for Putin's forces. The...
‘This should terrify the nation’: the Trump ally seeking to run Arizona’s elections
Mark Finchem, a supporter of the ex-president’s ‘big lie’ about the 2020 election, could soon oversee voting in the state
Donald Trump Predicts 'China's Going to Be Next,' Will Invade Taiwan
Trump suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping would follow the example of his "twin sister" Russian President Vladimir Putin by staging an invasion of Taiwan.
Donald Trump's Truth Social App Launches as Thousands Sign Up for Platform
A number of conservatives such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Madison Cawthorn have already shared their accounts after the app was launched in the Apple Store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harvard economist and former Obama advisor says Russia is 'basically a big gas station' and is otherwise 'incredibly unimportant' in the global economy
On the brink of imposing sanctions on Russia, the US and Europe have sought to reduce a ripple effect that could destabilize their own economies.
China Warns U.S. of 'Full-Scale Confrontation,' Talks Taiwan, Ukraine in Call
"We cannot simply use competition to define bilateral relations." Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was said to have told Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Trump's new app, "Truth Social," begins slow rollout
Donald Trump's new social media app started a gradual rollout late Sunday and should be "fully operational" by late March, potentially raising the former president's profile more than a year after he was banned by major platforms. "This week, we will begin to roll out to people on the Apple...
Biden Administration Backtracks, Is Now Calling Russia's Attack on Ukraine an Invasion
Democrats and Republicans have referred to Russian troops entering Ukraine's eastern regions as an "invasion."
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0