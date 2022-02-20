ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

How does Halak’s relief appearance affect his performance bonus?

By Editorials
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks had a goaltending mess on Saturday night. For the second time this month, the team surrendered five straight goals before registering one of their own, a true testament to how poorly the players performed in front of their netminders on both outings. As expected, Thatcher Demko...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins notebook: Evan Rodrigues snaps long goal-less skid

The 15 goals Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues had scored this season before Sunday were something of a surprise. After all, the seven-year veteran had never tallied more than nine during his first six campaigns in the NHL. Still, every interested party — Rodrigues, the team, his agent, etc. —...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Mailbag: Sweeney’s Future, Trade Deadline, DeBrusk & More

The NHL trade deadline is a month away and you can expect the Boston Bruins to be active. The Bruins will also host the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park and there are questions surrounding some of the players on the current roster. Bruins fans have asked and I will answer some of those questions and more in this latest edition of the Bruins Mailbag for The Hockey Writers.
NHL
NBC Sports

Looks like no fine or suspension for Nathan MacKinnon incident with official

UPDATE: The NHL released this statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming no punishment for MacKinnon:. In an odd moment during the Bruins’ 5-1 over the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon seemingly whiffed on a slash at Tomas Nosek, only to make contact with NHL linesman Michael Cormier. Or did he?. Frankly, it’s...
NHL
NHL

Raanta makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hold off Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Antti Raanta, who was making his second start since Jan. 29, made 31 saves for the Hurricanes (34-11-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games.
NHL
State
Arizona State
Boston Herald

David Pastrnak paces Bruins to trouncing of Avalanche

The Bruins faced a serious gut-check moment in their season when their best player Brad Marchand was tagged with a whopping six-game suspension for punching and then high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry. The B’s didn’t always look great during the half-dozen games. But with that Marchand-less period now behind them...
NHL
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Shuts Down Avalanche As Bruins Take Matinée

The rookie is playing his best hockey of the season right now. The Boston Bruins delivered one of their best games this season as they took it to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon. Boston was powered by five goals and a great performance by Jeremy Swayman. Boston’s netminder made...
NHL
NESN

David Pastrank Jump-Starts Bruins With Opening Goal Vs. NHL-Best Avalanche

David Pastrnak is in the zone. The right winger got the Boston Bruins on the board during Monday’s matinee matchup against the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche with his 26th goal of the season in the first period. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy fed the puck to Pastrnak right in front of...
NHL
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Jim Rutherford
Person
Elliotte Friedman
NHL

Isles Day to Day: Varlamov and Wahlstrom Join Practice

Semyon Varlamov and Oliver Wahlstrom joined the team for practice in Seattle on Monday. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov and winger Oliver Wahlstrom joined the team for practice in Seattle on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. In addition to joining practice, Varlamov was activated from the team's COVID non-roster after being placed...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Injured Penguins forward Teddy Blueger resumes practicing

With the benefit of three days between games, the Penguins utilized Tuesday’s practice in Cranberry to boost individual skills. So no formal line rushes or usage of the special teams units. Also, no contact. That allowed injured forward Teddy Blueger to practice with his teammates for the first since...
NHL
NHL

Chara ties Chelios for games played by defenseman, Islanders top Kraken

SEATTLE -- Zdeno Chara tied the record for most NHL games played by a defenseman and Zach Parise had two goals and an assist for the New York Islanders in a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Chara played his 1,651st NHL game, tying...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins takeaways: Pastrnak, blue line lead scoring explosion in win vs. Avs

BOSTON -- The Bruins gave one of their most impressive performances of the 2021-22 NHL season Monday afternoon at TD Garden. A three-goal second period paved the way for a 5-1 Bruins win over the Colorado Avalanche, who entered this game with the league's best record. Up next for the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Should Trade for Chara Ahead of Deadline

With the Boston Bruins sporting a 29-17-4 record, it’s clear that they will be buyers at the trade deadline. Although it’s been a strong campaign for them thus far, it’s clear that they would benefit from adding to their current roster. One potential rental candidate who they should consider targeting is former captain and current New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver, CA
Sports
The Associated Press

Blue Jackets top Toronto 4-3 on Laine OT goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to lift Columbus to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, the Blue Jackets’ third straight win. Adam Boqvist and Brendan Gaunce also scored for Columbus, while...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Teams approaching Islanders about defenseman Zdeno Chara?

The Islanders are starting to receive trade interest in veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara, Pierre LeBrun reports in the latest TSN Insider Trading segment. While the 44-year-old is no longer the top pairing player he was for a lot of his time in Boston, some contending teams could use him as a shutdown and penalty kill player in a limited role. He carries a $750,000 average annual value -- although there are bonuses of up to another $750,000 in the existing deal -- but those could roll over and be applied on next year’s cap with the bonus cushion. While Chara doesn’t have any trade protection, LeBrun adds that GM Lou Lamoriello will go to the veteran to see if he indeed wants to move. He has seven assists in 42 games this season while still averaging more than 18 minutes a game.
NHL
markerzone.com

NATHAN MACKINNON GIVES OFFICIAL A SLASH ON THE LEG OFF THE FACEOFF

Nathan MacKinnon could be facing a call from the NHL's Department of Player Safety. During Monday's game between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, MacKinnon was at the faceoff dot ready for puck drop. Once it happened, the Boston player pushed forward, and it appears MacKinnon wasn't happy with how the faceoff was conducted. As he gets ready to chase the play, he gives the official a whack on the leg. Although not particularly hard, everyone is aware of how protective the NHL, and most leagues are with their officials. Here's the video:
NHL
