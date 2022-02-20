ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Daytona 500, live stream, TV channel, starting lineup, NASCAR Cup Series

By FTW Staff
 2 days ago
The NASCAR Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday afternoon from a sold-out Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This will be the first official race that will include the ‘Next Gen’ cars which were tested in the Busch Clash at the Coliseum but have never been used in a NASCAR Cup points race. Kyle Larson will start on the pole position and will be defending his Cup Series championship from last year.

This will be a great day of racing, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Daytona 500

  • Date: Sunday, February 20
  • Race Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

2. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

3. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

4. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

5. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

6. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

8. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

9. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

10. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

12. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

13. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

14. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

15. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

16. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

17. (45) Kurt Busch, Toyota

18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

19. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

20. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

21. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

22. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

23. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

24. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

25. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

26. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

27. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

28. (44) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet

29. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

30. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

31. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

32. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

33. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

34. (15) David Ragan, Ford

35. (50) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet

36. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

37. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

38. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

39. (62) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

40. (27) Jacques Villeneuve, Ford

NASCAR Odds and Betting Lines

NASCAR odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Denny Hamlin (+800)

Kyle Larson (+900)

Chase Elliott (+1000)

Want some action on NASCAR? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

