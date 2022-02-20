ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Dustin Johnson is 'fully committed to the PGA Tour' despite Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League rumors

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTD6X_0eK7DETq00

Dustin Johnson isn’t leaving the PGA Tour.

The world No. 6 and two-time major champion released a statement Sunday through the PGA Tour stating he is fully committed to the PGA Tour. For nearly a year, Johnson, who counts 24 PGA Tour titles on his resume, has been rumored to be one of the top players who would join a potential Saudi Arabia-back Super Golf League that would pay enormous amounts of guaranteed money, siphon off some of the game’s biggest names and be a direct rival with the PGA Tour.

Speculation of Johnson joining the league has been fueled in part by his playing in the Saudi International the past four years; he won in 2019 and 2021.

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf,” Johnson said. “I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family.”

Lynch: Phil Mickelson’s mouth has brought him — and his greedy Saudi scheme — to the brink of ruin

Talk of the league has dominated the conversation at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club this week. Johnson, who has 10 top-10s at Riv, including victory in 2017, missed the cut on Friday.

Comments by World Golf Hall of Fame member and reigning PGA champion Phil Mickelson ignited the talk. In a report by Alan Shipnuck of the Firepit Collective and the author of the soon-to-be-released book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” Mickelson told Shipnuck that he was one of the architects behind the proposed league and explained how he hoped to use it as leverage over the Tour despite the Saudis being “scary motherf—–s.

The PGA Tour has responded by increasing official prize money to $427 million, upping the FedEx Cup bonus money to $75 million, and creating additional programs that will dole out millions more. All told, the PGA Tour will pay out more than $838 million in comprehensive earnings to players this season.

Naturally, players at Riviera were asked about the league. Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland all said their allegiance is to the PGA Tour.

Johnson weighed in on Sunday.

“While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rory McIlroy’s Comment On Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy isn’t thrilled with what fellow golfer Phil Mickelson said this past week. Mickelson originally said that he’s willing to get involved with a Saudi-financed golf league to have leverage on the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson said. “They killed [Washington Post...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Enjoy Final Round: Golf Fans React

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend were able to enjoy the final round of The Genesis Invitational on Sunday afternoon. While Woods was unable to play in his own tournament this year, the 15-time major champion was still able to play host. On Sunday, he and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, made...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy: After taking down Phil, this Norman dagger was delightful

Rory McIlroy delivered a verbal blow towards Phil Mickelson over his SGL comments he may struggle to get up for a while. Naive. Selfish. Ignorant. Egotistical. These were the words used by McIlroy and the game's elite to describe Mickelson in the wake of his comments over the proposed SGL.
GOLF
KATU.com

Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas

Kara and Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas chatted about the Big Game and about what you can wear to the game watching party! Click here for more information about Ashley.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour Golf#The Pga Tour#Super Golf League#Saudi#Pga Tour Communications#Pgatourcomms#Riviera Country Club#World Golf Hall Of Fame#The Firepit Collective
Telegraph

Phil Mickelson has lost his all-American sheen and now risks being a golfing pariah

After debasing himself with a cynical flirtation with golf's Saudi-backed rebel tour, Phil Mickelson will not require his aptitude for mathematics to count his remaining allies. American golf's avuncular 'people's champion', who has thrilled and charmed with a carefully cultivated public image for almost three decades, now faces the possibility...
GOLF
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
The Spun

Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pros call Phil Mickelson "TOXIC" and think he will be SUSPENDED

A number of PGA Tour players are expected to call for Phil Mickelson to be suspended from the PGA Tour at next week's players' meeting ahead of the Honda Classic at PGA National, according to Derek Lawrenson for The Mail on Sunday. One PGA Tour pro has gone as far...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Super League
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson apologizes and says he "desperately needs time away"

Phil Mickelson has released a statement apologizing for what he says were "off the record remarks" about the Saudi Golf League. Mickelson, 51, sent shockwaves through the golf world in comments he made to the biographer Alan Shipnuck. Those comments were made back in November but only last week were...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas says he should have "JUST HIT" embarrassed Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa went on the charge on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational but ultimately came up short of his sixth PGA Tour win. The 25-year-old went lower than anyone else in the top-10 at Riviera on the final day with a 6-under 65 which saw him hole out for eagle twice.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy