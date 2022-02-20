Canandaigua woman arrested for violating probation

Police report the arrest of a Canandaigua woman on an active bench warrant.

According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angelica M. Sabolis, 34, of Canandaigua for violating probation.

Sabolis was taken into custody and is being held at the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.

She will answer charges at a later date.

