Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua woman arrested for violating probation

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Police report the arrest of a Canandaigua woman on an active bench warrant.

According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angelica M. Sabolis, 34, of Canandaigua for violating probation.

Sabolis was taken into custody and is being held at the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.

She will answer charges at a later date.

