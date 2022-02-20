Poetry Power With Suzen Baraka

Paul Tran completed the final poem of their debut collection, All the Flowers Kneeling, on August 1, 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stuck indoors in quarantine with little human interaction and a pervasive sense of uncertainty as to when isolation would end, Tran was reminded of their experience in the immediate aftermath of being raped in college. “On the surface, All the Flowers Kneeling addresses the emotional and psychological transformation of a queer and transgender speaker in the wake of sexual violence,” the author of their book, published through Penguin Poets earlier this month, explains. With curiosity and compassion, Tran explores the contradictions of the healing process, including its nonlinear path and metamorphic nature, and interrogates their own long held ideas about identity and selfhood in order to discover new truths. “But the book is about more than this as well,” Tran continues. “At its heart are a set of questions: What does it mean to survive, what does survival look like, and as someone who often feels like a ‘bad survivor,’ can I change what survival looks like and means for me? Can I invent a new definition for survival?”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 45 MINUTES AGO