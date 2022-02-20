ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Poetry Power With Suzen Baraka

By Celia Bernhardt
Bwog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy Award-winning poet Suzen Baraka shares creative wisdom and facilitates a space for sharing and reflection in the latest installment of Barnard’s MeMoSa series. Dazed from a day of rushing to meet deadlines, I slid off my sneakers and walked slowly into the Movement Lab. The event I...

bwog.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

9 Afro-Latinx Writers Reshaping the Poetry Landscape

Poetry isn't just for highbrow bookworms and literature buffs. Recently, Instagram phenomenons like poet Rupi Kaur and her 4.4 million followers, as well as inspiring trailblazers like Amanda Gorman, have shown that poems can touch millions while advocating for feminism, racial justice, radical self-love, and resistance. However, while social media is great for letting poets and writers get their word wizardry out to the masses, let's face it: there is still not enough representation of Black and brown writers in the literary landscape, and there's definitely not enough Afro-Latinx representation. It's time that changed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boston

Discovering themselves through poetry

Myles Taylor brings their personal experience into their written work, whether it’s slam poetry or an upcoming book on toxic masculinity. Before going on stage to perform their poems, Myles Taylor (who uses they/them pronouns) always covers their face in glitter and dresses in an over-the-top outfit. “I just...
BOSTON, MA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The Book Pages: This is poetry you need to see

On a recent Friday night, tired and looking for something my wife and I would both want to watch, I saw that a new season of “Poetry in America” had just landed on PBS. (The weekends are pretty wild around here.) We watched the episode on Walt Whitman’s...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Arts Events#The Movement Lab#Media Movement Salon#La#Poetic People Power
Wicked Local

THE POETRY ROOM: Celebrating the work of Maya Angelou

In keeping with the theme of Valentine’s Day, we celebrate the work of an extraordinary woman, Maya Angelou. She was a poet, award-winning author, playwright, dancer and civil rights activist. Angelou is well-known for her autobiographies, her poetry and her many famous quotes of which two examples are featured...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bay News 9

Maya Angelou quarters are now in circulation

The new 2022 quarters honoring poet Maya Angelou are now in circulation. The civil rights activist is the first Black woman displayed on the U.S. quarter. Numismatist John Jarjoura is a professional collector at Coins & Currency of Orlando. His appreciation of the historical value of coins started when he was just a boy.
ORLANDO, FL
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
FOXBusiness

Botticelli portrait of Jesus Christ sells for $45.4 million

A Sandro Botticelli portrait of Jesus Christ with bloodshot eyes and a halo of tiny, weeping angels sold for $45.4 million on Thursday in the latest sign of the art market’s resilience. Sotheby’s in New York expected "The Man of Sorrows," from around 1500, to sell for $40 million....
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Arts
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
Golf Digest

Is this 70-year-old painting the first of a Black golfer by a Black artist?

This watercolor—a man practicing his stroke in the enclosure of an upscale garden—is untitled and undated. It was painted around 1950 and might be the first artwork of a Black golfer by a Black artist. “Black Americans have played the game since the 1880s but for decades were invisible to most Americans,” says Rand Jerris, who oversees the USGA Golf Museum and Library in New Jersey. “Surviving photographs or illustrations of these pioneers typically reflect white perspectives, and most early representations border on being offensive.” Jerris acquired this painting (and another) for the museum collection after stumbling across an eBay listing.
GOLF
ARTnews

Monumental Francis Bacon Triptych Could Fetch $75 M. at Christie’s

A six-and-a-half-foot-long triptych painting by Francis Bacon could fetch between £35 million and £55 million ($47.4 million and $74.5 million) at Christie’s next month. Triptych 1986-7 (1986–87) will make its auction debut after three decades in private hands. The painting will hit the auction block during Christie’s 20th-century and contemporary art evening sale in London on March 1. Two of the painting’s three sections each feature a single figure. In the first, there is a man donning a grey suit and top hat—a figure drawing on a press image of Woodrow Wilson after signing the Treaty of Versailles in 1919....
VISUAL ART
Lincoln Journal Star

American Life in Poetry

There is in Jericho Brown’s vast poetic mythology, a series of touchstone terms that are rich with resonance. The word crossing refers, in part, to the grand crossing of the Atlantic in the “Middle Passage,” to the many rivers crossed by those fleeing enslavement, and finally to the great crossing from this mortal territory to the other unknown territory that we must all make. And in this poem, “Crossing,” he reminds us that above everything else, confidence, faith (“more than a conqueror”), courage and reckless optimism (“I am the one who leaps”) are good companions on this journey.
LINCOLN, NE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Statewide poetry contest accepting entries

The Fairbanks Arts Association is accepting entries for its 27th Statewide Poetry Contest until the end of the week. Poets of all ages can participate and will be judged in four divisions: elementary school, middle school, high school and adult. “As a celebration of literary artistry, this contest aims to...
ARTnews

Tate Britian to Commission Artist to ‘Reframe’ Racist Mural in Restaurant

Click here to read the full article. Tate, the body the manages both Tate Britain and its sister museum Tate Modern, said it would ask an artist to respond to a racist mural in the former museum’s restaurant using a site-specific installation. The announcement suggests that Tate won’t remove portions of the controversial painting by Rex Whistler, which an ethics committee with the museum network had previously deemed “offensive.” “Tate is responsible for the mural as a work of art, so the new approach needed to create an appropriate and inclusive context for it to be viewed and allow this context...
VISUAL ART
Harper's Bazaar

Moving Through Trauma With Poetry

Paul Tran completed the final poem of their debut collection, All the Flowers Kneeling, on August 1, 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stuck indoors in quarantine with little human interaction and a pervasive sense of uncertainty as to when isolation would end, Tran was reminded of their experience in the immediate aftermath of being raped in college. “On the surface, All the Flowers Kneeling addresses the emotional and psychological transformation of a queer and transgender speaker in the wake of sexual violence,” the author of their book, published through Penguin Poets earlier this month, explains. With curiosity and compassion, Tran explores the contradictions of the healing process, including its nonlinear path and metamorphic nature, and interrogates their own long held ideas about identity and selfhood in order to discover new truths. “But the book is about more than this as well,” Tran continues. “At its heart are a set of questions: What does it mean to survive, what does survival look like, and as someone who often feels like a ‘bad survivor,’ can I change what survival looks like and means for me? Can I invent a new definition for survival?”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Portland Tribune

Poetry gets loud at CCHS

Drama instructor brings Poetry Out Loud competition back to Crook County High School with Cecily Cooper winning the school competition. Students gathered Feb. 3 at the Crook County High School Auditorium to present a local Poetry Out Loud competition. It was the first time the school had held the contest...
CROOK COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy