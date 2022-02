Leeds have identified a “small number of supporters” who threw objects onto the pitch during Sunday’s defeat by Manchester United at Elland Road.Teenage Red Devils winger Anthony Elanga was struck on the head by a coin as the away side celebrated retaking the lead in their 4-2 victory.Leeds have passed CCTV footage on to West Yorkshire Police and will issue lifetime bans to any supporters found guilty of an offence.A Leeds statement read: “Following CCTV checks conducted yesterday, we can confirm that a small number of supporters who threw objects onto the pitch at Sunday’s match have already been identified.“As...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO