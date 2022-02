In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.

INTERNET ・ 21 DAYS AGO